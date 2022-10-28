The Toronto Raptors and the Philadelphia 76ers are set to square off in an Atlantic Division matchup at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Scotiabank Arena. The Raptors are 3-2 overall and 2-0 at home, while Philadelphia is 1-4 overall and 0-2 on the road. These teams played on Wednesday in which the Raptors both won and covered at home.

Philadelphia is favored by one point in the latest Raptors vs. 76ers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 213. Before entering any 76ers vs. Raptors picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past four seasons. The model enters Week 2 of the 2022-23 NBA season on a stunning 91-63 roll on all top-rated NBA picks that dates back to last season, returning more than $2,100. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Raptors vs. 76ers. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for 76ers vs. Raptors:

Raptors vs. 76ers spread: Raptors +1

Raptors vs. 76ers over/under: 213 points

Raptors vs. 76ers money line: Philadelphia -120, Toronto +100

Raptors vs. 76ers picks: See picks here

What to know about the 76ers

The Sixers are out to make up for these teams' contest on Wednesday. They took a 119-109 hit to the loss column at the hands of Toronto. Forward Tobias Harris had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 34 minutes but putting up just three points.

Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey scored 31 points each in the loss, while James Harden had 18 points, nine assists and seven rebounds. Despite the big names on the roster, Philly is struggling to generate offense and ranks just 25th in points per game (107.8). Harris has really struggled to find his place in the offense as he's averaging just 12.6 PPG which is his lowest mark in a decade.

What to know about the Raptors

In Wednesday's win over the Sixers, the Raptors had six players in double-digits, led by Gary Trent Jr. dropping 27 points. Pascal Siakam had a double-double with 20 points and 13 assists, while Scottie Barnes also filled up the stat sheet with 16 points, 10 rebounds and five assists.

Toronto is excelling at two key areas that predict success: outside shooting and turnovers. The Raptors rank third in the NBA with 41% beyond the arc as three different starters are knocking down at least 40% on 3P attempts. Additionally, no one is protecting the ball like Toronto as its 11 turnovers per game are the fewest in the NBA.

How to make Raptors vs. 76ers picks

The model has simulated 76ers vs. Raptors 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 60% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Raptors vs. Sixers? And which side of the spread hits in over 60% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Sixers vs. Raptors spread you need to jump on Friday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.