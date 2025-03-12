We've got another exciting Atlantic Division matchup on Wednesday's NBA schedule as the Philadelphia 76ers will visit the Toronto Raptors. Toronto is 22-43 overall and 15-20 at home, while Philadelphia is 22-42 overall and 10-21 on the road. The Raptors have won both of the previous meetings this season, which ended a Sixers' seven-game win streak in the head-to-head series. Toronto is 37-26-2 against the spread (ATS) in the 2024-25 NBA season, while Philadelphia is 23-41 versus the number.

Tipoff is at at 7:30 p.m. ET at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. The Raptors are favored by 3.5 points in the latest 76ers vs. Raptors odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 222 points.

Raptors vs. 76ers spread: Raptors -3.5

Raptors vs. 76ers over/under: 222 points

Raptors vs. 76ers money line: Raptors: -165, 76ers: +139

Raptors vs. 76ers streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)-

Why the Raptors can cover

On Monday, the Raptors didn't have too much trouble with the Washington Wizards as they won 119-104. AJ Lawson was the offensive standout as he dropped a double-double with 32 points and 12 rebounds off the bench, after scoring a combined 37 points over his first nine games with Toronto. The Raptors smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with a season-high of 28 offensive rebounds, besting their previous high of 23 offensive boards.

That strategy of attacking the offensive glass should remain in place on Wednesday as Philly ranks dead-last in the NBA in both total rebounds and defensive rebounds. Philly is without MVP center Joel Embiid (knee), as well as Paul George (groin) and Tyrese Maxey (finger), while backup center, Andre Drummond (illness) is questionable. Also, one can't ignore these teams' respective spread success as Toronto has the third-best spread record in the NBA, while the Sixers have the league's worst ATS record.

Why the 76ers can cover

Meanwhile, the 76ers couldn't handle the Atlanta Hawks on Monday and fell 132-123, despite Quentin Grimes putting forth a good effort. He shot 56% from the field en route to 35 points to go along with seven boards and five assists. The 76ers also got a nice contribution from their bench, which poured in 53 points, led by Ricky Council IV dropping 19 points.

Despite the straight-up defeat, Philadelphia did cover on Monday, and it has an advantage in regard to the spread over Toronto in one area. The Raptors are 0-3 ATS when they are favored in between -2 and -5, with Wednesday's line falling within those parameters. Additionally, the Raptors may be even more banged up than Philadelphia, considering the lengthy injury list for Toronto. RJ Barrett (personal), Immanuel Quickley (rest) and Gradey Dick (knee) are out, Brandon Ingram (ankle) has yet to suit up since being traded to Toronto, and Scottie Barnes (hand) is questionable for tonight. Thus, the team could be down to one player averaging more than 10 points per game.

How to make Raptors vs. 76ers picks

The model has simulated 76ers vs. Raptors 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Under, projecting 215 combined points.

