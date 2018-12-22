Raptors vs. 76ers: Watch NBA online, live stream, TV channel, time, odds, analysis, picks

The Saturday night showdown between the Toronto Raptors and Philadelphia 76ers represents a battle between two of the Eastern Conference's top teams. Heading into the game, the Raptors sit alone atop the Eastern Conference with a 25-9 record, while the Sixers aren't too far behind (3.5 games) with a mark of 21-12.

The meeting between the two teams is the third of the season, with the Raptors coming out victorious in the first two. The two teams will play one more time in February. Having dropped the first two matchups of the year against Toronto, the best that the Sixers can hope for is a season series split with their divisional rivals from the North.

Injuries issues will play a part in this one, as Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard has been ruled out of the contest for a rest day on the second night of a back-to-back. The Raptors will also be without Jonas Valančiūnas as he continues to recover from thumb surgery. The Sixers remain without the services of Markelle Fultz.

How to watch Raptors at 76ers

Date: Saturday, December 22, 2018

Saturday, December 22, 2018 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Location: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Streaming: fuboTV (free trial - NBA TV add-on available)

fuboTV (free trial - NBA TV add-on available) Live stats: GameTracker

GameTracker Odds: 76ers -8

Odds and analysis

Storylines

Raptors: Things have gone very well for the Raptors in Kawhi Leonard's first season with the franchise and Nick Nurse's first season as head coach. They sit at the top of the East and appear equipped to make a legitimate Finals run. As long as they are able to stay [relatively] healthy, the Raptors should be playing deep into the spring. Despite their solid on-court performance though, Leonard's long-term future remains a question looming over the organization.

76ers: After making it to the Eastern Conference semifinals last season, the Sixers and new GM Elton Brand shook things up in a major way by acquiring Jimmy Butler for a pair of key role players in Robert Covington and Dario Saric. Butler has been an excellent addition for the Sixers, but the deal has left their roster very thin in terms of overall depth; an issue that will have to be addressed moving forward if the team wants to get further in the playoffs this season.

Game prediction, pick

The line likes the Sixers in this one, and that seems like the right pick. The Raptors will be without their best player, and while they have played well without Leonard this season, they are also playing on the second night of a back-to-back while the Sixers haven't taken the floor since Wednesday night, so they should be well-rested. And while the Raptors are a very respectable 12-5 on the road so far this season, the Sixers boast the best home record in the NBA at 15-3.