Raptors vs. 76ers: Watch NBA online, live stream, TV channel, time, odds, picks, analysis

Two Eastern Conference heavyweights will go head-to-head when Joel Embiid and the 76ers host Kawhi Leonard and the Toronto Raptors in Philadelphia on Tuesday night. The game is the fourth and final regular-season meeting between the two teams, with the Raptors having won two of the first three matchups.

Entering the contest, the Raptors sit at second in the East with a 38-16 record, while the Sixers aren't far behind with a 34-19 mark, which has them tied with the Indiana Pacers and Boston Celtics for the third spot. The game on Tuesday night could certainly serve as a playoff preview, although both teams could look different after Thursday's trade deadline.

How to watch Raptors at 76ers

Date: Tuesday, Feb. 5

Tuesday, Feb. 5 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Location: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: TNT

TNT Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)

fuboTV (try it free) Live stats: GameTracker

GameTracker Odds: 76ers -3

Odds and analysis

Storylines

Raptors: The Raptors continue to roll toward the postseason and appear to be a lock for a top-two seed in the East, barring any major injury issues. The main goal for the Raptors for the remainder of the regular season is to increase Kawhi Leonard's level of on-court comfort and to remain healthy as a team.

76ers: The Sixers continue to find their footing following the blockbuster trade to acquire Jimmy Butler earlier in the season. The goal for the rest of the regular season for the Sixers is to continue to gel and grow as a unit and get to the postseason as healthy as possible.

Game prediction, pick

The line favors the Sixers in this game, but not by much. The Sixers are one of the league's best home teams, but the Raptors aren't slouches when it comes to winning on the road. The Raptors have been the deeper -- and more consistent -- team over the course of the season, and they won two of the first three meetings against the Sixers. Ultimately, this one could go either way, but the Raptors plus points seems like the best bet.