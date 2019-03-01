Raptors vs. Blazers odds, line: NBA picks, top predictions from model on 46-32 roll

Toronto looks to keep the pressure on Milwaukee for the top spot in the Eastern Conference on Friday when the Raptors host the Blazers. The Raptors (45-17) are three behind the Bucks in the loss column, but are firmly entrenched at No. 2 in the NBA playoff picture, five games ahead of Indiana. Meanwhile, the Trail Blazers (38-23) have won five in a row, including the first four games of their seven-game road trip. Tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET from Scotiabank Arena near the shores of Lake Ontario. Toronto has won six of the last seven meetings and is favored by five in the latest Blazers vs. Raptors odds. The over-under for total points scored is 228.5 after falling as low as 225.5 in the hours leading up to tip-off. You'll want to see what the SportsLine Projection Model is saying about the game before making any Raptors vs. Blazers picks of your own.

The model knows the Raptors have been nearly unstoppable at home, winning 26 of 32 in Toronto, and are 8-2 in their last 10. The Trail Blazers, meanwhile, are just 14-15 on the road. The Raptors have won 17 of 23 against the West and took down the last three meetings at home against Portland. The Raptors are third in the NBA in point differential (plus-5.5).

Kawhi Leonard (26.8 ppg) has been steady of late and scored 30 against the Nets three weeks ago. Pascal Siakam (16.3 ppg) also has come up big, scoring 44 against the Wizards two weeks ago and 25 against the Celtics on Tuesday. Big man Serge Ibaka (15.8 ppg) scored 18 points against the Blazers in the first meeting, while point guard Kyle Lowry (14.3 ppg) had 19 against Orlando last weekend.

But just because Toronto has been hot lately doesn't guarantee it will win or even cover the Raptors vs. Blazers spread on Friday.

Portland, which won the first meeting in December, leads the all-time series 28-16. The Trail Blazers are 18-4 against the East and are near the top of the league in several statistical categories. Portland is second in free throw percentage (.819), third in rebounding (47.8) and seventh in 3-point field goal percentage (.363).

Point guard Damian Lillard (25.8 ppg) had a monster game at Boston with 33 points Wednesday, while guard CJ McCollum (21.1 ppg) had 35 at Cleveland on Monday. Center Jusuf Nurkic (15.4 ppg) has equaled or surpassed his average in the past four games and in six of 10. He scored 27 at Brooklyn on Feb. 21.

