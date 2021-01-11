The Toronto Raptors will take on the Portland Trail Blazers at 10 p.m. ET Monday at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. Portland is 5-4 overall and 2-2 at home, while the Raptors are 2-7 overall and 1-5 on the road. The teams split their two matchups last season.

Blazers vs. Raptors spread: Trail Blazers -5

Blazers vs. Raptors over-under: 230.5 points

Blazers vs. Raptors money line: Toronto +175; Portland -200



What you need to know about the Blazers

Rip City made easy work of Sacramento in a 125-99 victory on Saturday. Portland had a 93-69 lead after three quarters. CJ McCollum shot 6-for-11 from downtown and finished with 37 points. Enes Kanter registered his fourth double-double of the season on 11 points and 15 rebounds in 19 minutes. Damian Lillard had 17 points and six assists. McCollum leads the league in 3-pointers made with 44, while Lillard is seventh with 34. Lillard did miss six of seven 3-point attempts on Saturday.

With 12 points from Lillard (238 points so far this season), he and McCollum (251) can become the fourth pair of teammates in the last 20 seasons to each record 250-plus points in their team's first 10 games. Carmelo Anthony scored 28 points, including a game-winning shot, and had seven rebounds against the Raptors on Jan. 7, 2020, his only game against Toronto last season. It was his second-highest scoring game in 2019-20.

What you need to know about the Raptors

The Raptors came up short in a 106-105 loss to the Warriors on Sunday. Golden State sank the decisive pair of free throws with 3.5 seconds remaining. Pascal Siakam missed a jumper as time expired. Siakam dropped a double-double on 25 points and 11 boards, and Chris Boucher had 15 points along with six blocks and six rebounds. Fred VanVleet scored 21 points.

Siakam is averaging 21.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists in his past five games. Monday's matchup should be a busy one from beyond the arc as the Raptors lead the league in 3-point attempts per game (42.9) and the Trail Blazers rank second (42.3). Toronto has won eight of the past 10 meetings with the Blazers and three of the last four games in Portland.

