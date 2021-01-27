Who's Playing

Milwaukee @ Toronto

Current Records: Milwaukee 10-6; Toronto 7-10

What to Know

The Milwaukee Bucks have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Toronto Raptors at 7:30 p.m. ET Wednesday at Amalie Arena after having had a few days off. The Bucks should still be riding high after a victory, while Toronto will be looking to get back in the win column.

Milwaukee didn't have too much trouble with the Atlanta Hawks at home on Sunday as they won 129-115. It was another big night for Milwaukee's power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, who almost posted a triple-double on 27 points, 14 boards, and eight assists. That makes it three consecutive games in which Antetokounmpo has had at least 12 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Toronto received a tough blow on Monday as they fell 129-114 to the Indiana Pacers. Point guard Kyle Lowry wasn't much of a difference maker for Toronto; Lowry finished with 12 points on 2-for-11 shooting in his 32 minutes on the court.

The Bucks are the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money in their wallets whenever they hit the road.

Milwaukee's win brought them up to 10-6 while the Raptors' loss pulled them down to 7-10. Two offensive stats to keep an eye on: Milwaukee comes into the matchup boasting the highest field goal percentage in the league at 49%. On the other end of the spectrum, Toronto has only been able to knock down 43.80% percent of their shots, which is the fourth lowest field goal percentage in the league. We'll see if the Bucks' 5.20% advantage translates to a win.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida

Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida TV: The Sports Network

The Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bucks are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Raptors, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bucks as a 6-point favorite.

Over/Under: -124

Series History

Toronto have won 19 out of their last 30 games against Milwaukee.