Raptors vs. Bucks: Kawhi Leonard throws down exclamation point dunk on Giannis Antetokounmpo in Game 6 win

The Toronto Raptors are going to the NBA Finals for the first time in franchise history, and it's thanks in large part to Kawhi Leonard, who arrived in a blockbuster trade less than a year ago.

Leonard has been phenomenal throughout the playoffs, and that didn't change in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Milwaukee Bucks. He finished with 27 points, 17 rebounds and seven assists in yet another magnificent two-way performance to help the Raptors to the series-clinching win, 100-94.

Along the way, he also made the play of the game. Mid-way through the fourth quarter, Khris Middleton came up the floor and tried to use a behind-the-back move to get past a pesky Fred VanVleet. But as he did so, Kyle Lowry rushed in, swiped the ball away and took off down the court.

It appeared that Lowry could have had an easy layup for himself, but he may have heard the footsteps of a rapidly approaching Giannis Antetokounmpo. So instead, Lowry slowed things down, turned and waited for help to arrive. It showed up in the form of Leonard, who came flying down the lane, took the shovel pass from Lowry and exploded to the rim for a ferocious slam over the Greek Freak.

Leonard's slam put the Raptors up by eight, and seemed like it would be the knock-out blow. To the Bucks' credit, though, they kept fighting and stayed in the game, as showcased by Giannis' huge block on Leonard in the closing minutes.

The Bucks' effort wasn't enough, however, and they ended up losing both the game, and the series.