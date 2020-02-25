Raptors vs. Bucks live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NBA on TV, stream online
How to watch Raptors vs. Bucks basketball game
Who's Playing
Milwaukee @ Toronto
Current Records: Milwaukee 49-8; Toronto 42-15
What to Know
The Milwaukee Bucks might have tired legs after a contest yesterday as they head on the road against the Toronto Raptors at 7:30 p.m. ET Tuesday at Scotiabank Arena. Keep an eye on the score for this one: these two teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet.
It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Milwaukee ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Monday with a 137-134 win over the Washington Wizards. The overall outcome was to be expected, but Washington made it more of a matchup than the oddsmakers had predicted. It was another big night for Milwaukee's small forward Khris Middleton, who had 40 points and five assists along with five boards.
Meanwhile, Toronto took their game at home on Sunday with ease, bagging a 127-81 victory over the Indiana Pacers. That 46-point margin sets a new team best for the Raptors on the season. Their point guard Kyle Lowry did his thing and dropped a double-double on 16 points and 11 dimes in addition to seven rebounds. That's six consecutive double-doubles for Lowry.
The wins brought Milwaukee up to 49-8 and Toronto to 42-15. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Milwaukee have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 41.30%, which places them first in the league. Toronto is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 42.70%, which places them second in the league. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario
- TV: TNT
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $132.90
Odds
The Bucks are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Raptors, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 231
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Toronto have won 18 out of their last 28 games against Milwaukee.
- Nov 02, 2019 - Milwaukee 115 vs. Toronto 105
- May 25, 2019 - Toronto 100 vs. Milwaukee 94
- May 23, 2019 - Toronto 105 vs. Milwaukee 99
- May 21, 2019 - Toronto 120 vs. Milwaukee 102
- May 19, 2019 - Toronto 118 vs. Milwaukee 112
- May 17, 2019 - Milwaukee 125 vs. Toronto 103
- May 15, 2019 - Milwaukee 108 vs. Toronto 100
- Jan 31, 2019 - Milwaukee 105 vs. Toronto 92
- Jan 05, 2019 - Toronto 123 vs. Milwaukee 116
- Dec 09, 2018 - Milwaukee 104 vs. Toronto 99
- Oct 29, 2018 - Milwaukee 124 vs. Toronto 109
- Feb 23, 2018 - Milwaukee 122 vs. Toronto 119
- Jan 05, 2018 - Toronto 129 vs. Milwaukee 110
- Jan 01, 2018 - Toronto 131 vs. Milwaukee 127
- Apr 27, 2017 - Toronto 92 vs. Milwaukee 89
- Apr 24, 2017 - Toronto 118 vs. Milwaukee 93
- Apr 22, 2017 - Toronto 87 vs. Milwaukee 76
- Apr 20, 2017 - Milwaukee 104 vs. Toronto 77
- Apr 18, 2017 - Toronto 106 vs. Milwaukee 100
- Apr 15, 2017 - Milwaukee 97 vs. Toronto 83
- Mar 04, 2017 - Milwaukee 101 vs. Toronto 94
- Jan 27, 2017 - Toronto 102 vs. Milwaukee 86
- Dec 12, 2016 - Toronto 122 vs. Milwaukee 100
- Nov 25, 2016 - Toronto 105 vs. Milwaukee 99
- Mar 15, 2016 - Toronto 107 vs. Milwaukee 89
- Dec 26, 2015 - Toronto 111 vs. Milwaukee 90
- Dec 11, 2015 - Toronto 90 vs. Milwaukee 83
- Nov 01, 2015 - Toronto 106 vs. Milwaukee 87
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Bryant yearbook expected to fetch $20K
The late NBA legend even mentions the Lakers in his message
-
Today's top picks: LeBron vs. Zion
Also, watch SportsLine on CBS Sports HQ at 6 p.m. ET on weekdays for all the day's best bets
-
NBA DFS stacks, DK picks for Feb. 25
Jacob Gibbs just revealed the top NBA DFS stacks to target.
-
Report: Simmons to miss extended time
Simmons is still undergoing evaluation to determine the full extent of his injury and how much...
-
Lakers vs. Pelicans odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Tuesday's Lakers vs. Pelicans game 10,000 times.
-
Zion, LeBron have strong similarities
As Zion and LeBron prepare to face each other for the first time Tuesday night, the parallels...
-
Top moments from Kobe, Gigi Bryant's memorial
The Celebration of Life for Kobe and Gianna Bryant was held on Monday in Los Angeles
-
LIVE: 2020 NBA All-Star Game in Chicago
Team LeBron rallied from a halftime deficit to prevail in the 2020 NBA All-Star Game