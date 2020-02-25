Raptors vs. Bucks live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NBA on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Milwaukee @ Toronto

Current Records: Milwaukee 49-8; Toronto 42-15

What to Know

The Milwaukee Bucks might have tired legs after a contest yesterday as they head on the road against the Toronto Raptors at 7:30 p.m. ET Tuesday at Scotiabank Arena. Keep an eye on the score for this one: these two teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Milwaukee ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Monday with a 137-134 win over the Washington Wizards. The overall outcome was to be expected, but Washington made it more of a matchup than the oddsmakers had predicted. It was another big night for Milwaukee's small forward Khris Middleton, who had 40 points and five assists along with five boards.

Meanwhile, Toronto took their game at home on Sunday with ease, bagging a 127-81 victory over the Indiana Pacers. That 46-point margin sets a new team best for the Raptors on the season. Their point guard Kyle Lowry did his thing and dropped a double-double on 16 points and 11 dimes in addition to seven rebounds. That's six consecutive double-doubles for Lowry.

The wins brought Milwaukee up to 49-8 and Toronto to 42-15. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Milwaukee have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 41.30%, which places them first in the league. Toronto is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 42.70%, which places them second in the league. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.

Series History

Toronto have won 18 out of their last 28 games against Milwaukee.