We've got another exciting Eastern Conference matchup on Wednesday's NBA schedule as the Milwaukee Bucks and the Toronto Raptors are set to tip at 7:30 p.m. ET at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. The Raptors are 5-5 overall and 3-2 at home, while Milwaukee is 6-4 overall and 1-3 on the road. Toronto has had Milwaukee's number in recent years, winning seven of the last 10 head-to-head meetings and going 7-2-1 against the spread during that span.

This season, the Bucks have struggled mightily against the spread (1-9) while the Raptors are 5-5 against the number. However, Milwaukee is still favored by 4.5 points on the road in the latest Raptors vs. Bucks odds, and the over/under is 228 points. Before entering any Bucks vs. Raptors picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Raptors vs. Bucks spread: Raptors +4.5

Raptors vs. Bucks over/under: 228 points

Raptors vs. Bucks money line: Raptors: +157, Bucks: -191

What you need to know about the Bucks

Last Monday, Milwaukee was able to grind out a solid victory over Chicago, taking the game 118-109. Bobby Portis and Giannis Antetokounmpo were among the main playmakers for the Bucks as the former dropped a double-double on 19 points and 10 rebounds, and the latter dropped a double-double on 35 points and 11 rebounds.

Antetokounmpo is averaging 29.5 points, 9.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game this season but Milwaukee is still working out the chemistry between their franchise player and recently acquired superstar Damian Lillard. The former Trail Blazers star is shooting just 37.0% from the floor and 26.9% from the 3-point line this season.

What you need to know about the Raptors

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Toronto beat Washington 111-107 on Monday. The victory was just what the Raptors needed coming off of a 117-94 defeat in their prior game. Pascal Siakam was the standout of the contest as he dropped a double-double on 39 points and 11 rebounds.

Siakam is one of four players averaging at least 15.0 points per game this season for Toronto along with Scottie Barnes, Dennis Schroder and OG Anunoby. That scoring versatility can make the Raptors difficult to defend but it's their length defensively that has helped them exceed expectations so far this season. They rank fourth in the NBA in defensive rating (108.5) and seventh in points allowed per game (107.2). Toronto may be shorthanded on Wednesday as both Anunoby (finger) and Gary Trent Jr. (foot) are doubtful.

