Raptors vs. Bucks: Watch NBA online, live stream, TV channel, time, picks, odds, analysis
Two rising East powers will square off Monday night in Milwaukee
Both the Toronto Raptors and Milwaukee Bucks have remade their franchises behind new coaches, and it's paying dividends in the early going of the 2018-19 season. The two burgeoning East powers are both 6-0 and the only Eastern Conference teams yet to lose thus far. One will take its first L on Monday as they go head-to-head.
The Raptors and their imported superstar, Kawhi Leonard, is averaging 26.6 points and 8.9 rebounds per game in his stellar start in Toronto. Giannis Antetokounmpo, meanwhile, is putting up 25.9 points and 14.2 rebounds, dominating both ends of the floor for a Bucks team that looks every bit the contender many expected they'd be under Mike Budenholzer.
Below is all the information you need to know to tune in Monday night.
How to watch Raptors at Bucks
- Date: Monday, Oct. 29
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Location: Fiserv Forum -- Milwaukee
- TV: FSWI
- Streaming: fuboTV (free trial - NBA League Pass add-on available)
- Live stats: GameTracker
- Odds: Bucks +1
Odds and analysis
Check Sportsline's NBA pick sheet for all your daily odds.
Storylines
Raptors: When Toronto shipped out DeMar DeRozan for hobbled star Kawhi Leonard and his teammate, Danny Green, it banked on immediately raising its championship level ceiling. It didn't however probably expect things would go this well, at least not this early. Their new 3-point heavy offense makes them a legit threat in the East.
Bucks: The Bucks have a well of talent around Giannis Antetokounmpo and are absolutely toasting teams. Save for their season-opening 1-point escape, their average margin of victory is an absurd 19 points over the last five games. That's tops in the NBA, according to TeamRankings.com. Toronto is third in that category, and 11th in total defensive rating. Something will have to give vs. the Bucks.
Game prediction, pick
The Bucks have been super, and yet, they're giving points at home? No way. Milwaukee should win straight-up especially with Leonard reportedly resting for the game. I'm taking Milwaukee +1.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Patty Mills wears Day of the Dead makeup
Mills was in full Mexican calavera makeup
-
NBA Power Rankings: East race is on
But can anyone catch the Warriors?
-
NBA DFS, Oct. 29: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup adv...
-
Michael Jordan teases Brady vs. Rodgers
There seemed to be some confusion about just who Jordan was talking about
-
NBA scores, updates, highlights
After a busy Saturday night, things slowed down Sunday with just four games on the docket
-
Cavs facing coaching drama
The Cavs fired Lue on Sunday after an 0-6 start