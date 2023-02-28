Who's Playing

Chicago @ Toronto

Current Records: Chicago 28-33; Toronto 30-32

What to Know

The Chicago Bulls have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the Toronto Raptors at 7:30 p.m. ET Tuesday at Scotiabank Arena. Chicago will be strutting in after a win while Toronto will be stumbling in from a loss.

The Bulls' game against the Washington Wizards on Sunday was close at halftime, but Chicago turned on the heat in the second half with 55 points. Everything went Chicago's way against Washington as they made off with a 102-82 victory. It was another big night for Chicago's small forward DeMar DeRozan, who had 29 points and six assists.

Meanwhile, the Raptors found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 118-93 punch to the gut against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday. Shooting guard Gary Trent Jr. had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 26 minutes but putting up just seven points on 2-for-13 shooting.

The Bulls are expected to lose this next one by 5. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

Chicago's victory brought them up to 28-33 while Toronto's defeat pulled them down to 30-32. Chicago is 14-13 after wins this year, and Toronto is 16-15 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario TV: The Sports Network

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $76.72

Odds

The Raptors are a 5-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Raptors as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Toronto have won 14 out of their last 27 games against Chicago.