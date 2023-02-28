Who's Playing
Chicago @ Toronto
Current Records: Chicago 28-33; Toronto 30-32
What to Know
The Chicago Bulls have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the Toronto Raptors at 7:30 p.m. ET Tuesday at Scotiabank Arena. Chicago will be strutting in after a win while Toronto will be stumbling in from a loss.
The Bulls' game against the Washington Wizards on Sunday was close at halftime, but Chicago turned on the heat in the second half with 55 points. Everything went Chicago's way against Washington as they made off with a 102-82 victory. It was another big night for Chicago's small forward DeMar DeRozan, who had 29 points and six assists.
Meanwhile, the Raptors found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 118-93 punch to the gut against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday. Shooting guard Gary Trent Jr. had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 26 minutes but putting up just seven points on 2-for-13 shooting.
The Bulls are expected to lose this next one by 5. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.
Chicago's victory brought them up to 28-33 while Toronto's defeat pulled them down to 30-32. Chicago is 14-13 after wins this year, and Toronto is 16-15 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario
- TV: The Sports Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $76.72
Odds
The Raptors are a 5-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Raptors as a 4.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Toronto have won 14 out of their last 27 games against Chicago.
- Nov 07, 2022 - Chicago 111 vs. Toronto 97
- Nov 06, 2022 - Toronto 113 vs. Chicago 104
- Mar 21, 2022 - Chicago 113 vs. Toronto 99
- Feb 03, 2022 - Toronto 127 vs. Chicago 120
- Jan 26, 2022 - Chicago 111 vs. Toronto 105
- Oct 25, 2021 - Chicago 111 vs. Toronto 108
- May 13, 2021 - Chicago 114 vs. Toronto 102
- Apr 08, 2021 - Chicago 122 vs. Toronto 113
- Mar 14, 2021 - Chicago 118 vs. Toronto 95
- Feb 02, 2020 - Toronto 129 vs. Chicago 102
- Dec 09, 2019 - Toronto 93 vs. Chicago 92
- Oct 26, 2019 - Toronto 108 vs. Chicago 84
- Mar 30, 2019 - Toronto 124 vs. Chicago 101
- Mar 26, 2019 - Toronto 112 vs. Chicago 103
- Dec 30, 2018 - Toronto 95 vs. Chicago 89
- Nov 17, 2018 - Toronto 122 vs. Chicago 83
- Feb 14, 2018 - Toronto 122 vs. Chicago 98
- Jan 03, 2018 - Toronto 124 vs. Chicago 115
- Nov 07, 2017 - Toronto 119 vs. Chicago 114
- Oct 19, 2017 - Toronto 117 vs. Chicago 101
- Mar 21, 2017 - Toronto 122 vs. Chicago 120
- Feb 14, 2017 - Chicago 105 vs. Toronto 94
- Jan 07, 2017 - Chicago 123 vs. Toronto 118
- Mar 14, 2016 - Chicago 109 vs. Toronto 107
- Feb 19, 2016 - Chicago 116 vs. Toronto 106
- Jan 03, 2016 - Chicago 115 vs. Toronto 113
- Dec 28, 2015 - Chicago 104 vs. Toronto 97