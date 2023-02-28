The Chicago Bulls (28-33) will try to continue their climb towards the .500 mark when they visit the Toronto Raptors (30-32) on Tuesday night. Chicago has returned from the NBA All-Star break with consecutive wins over Brooklyn and Washington, winning both games in blowout fashion. Toronto had its four-game winning streak snapped in a 118-93 loss to Cleveland on Sunday.

Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET from Scotiabank Arena. Toronto is favored by 5 points in the latest Raptors vs. Bulls odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 219.5.

Raptors vs. Bulls spread: Raptors -5

Raptors vs. Bulls over/under: 219.5 points

Raptors vs. Bulls money line: Toronto -205, Chicago +170

Why the Raptors can cover

Toronto has had its best month of the season in February, winning seven out of its last nine games. The Raptors have used that stretch to climb into ninth place in the Eastern Conference standings, which puts them in a position to make the play-in tournament. They are also just two games back of the .500 mark overall this season and have gone 5-1 in their last six home games.

The home team has prevailed in both meetings between these teams this season, with Toronto covering the 4-point spread in a 113-104 win in November. Pascal Siakam led the Raptors with 25 points in a loss to Cleveland on Sunday, while Jakob Poeltl had 13 points and nine rebounds. Veteran guard Fred VanVleet missed three straight games due to the birth of his child, but he is expected to play on Tuesday night.

Why the Bulls can cover

Chicago won its second straight game on Sunday, as former Toronto star DeMar DeRozan poured in 29 points. The Bulls forced 16 turnovers and converted them into 25 points, holding Washington to 15 points in the fourth quarter. They moved within a half-game of the Wizards for the final spot in the play-in tournament.

DeRozan leads Chicago with 25.3 points, 5.1 assists and 4.6 rebounds per game, while Zach LaVine is averaging 24.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.0 assists. Center Nikola Vucevic has been a strong paint presence, posting a double-double average with 17.8 points and 11.5 rebounds. Chicago has won and covered the spread in seven of the last nine meetings between these teams.

