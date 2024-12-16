The Toronto Raptors will host the Chicago Bulls in an NBA Eastern Conference clash on Monday. Toronto is 7-19 on the season but has won three of four at home while Chicago is 11-15 overall with seven of those wins coming at home. Chicago is currently ninth in the East standings while Toronto is 14th, but the Raptors did cover the spread in three of four head-to-head matchups last season.

Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m. ET from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. The Bulls are favored by 1.5 points in the latest Raptors vs. Bulls odds, and the over/under is 240.5 points. Before you make any Bulls vs. Raptors picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The model has set its sights on Raptors vs. Bulls and just locked in its picks and NBA predictions. Here are several NBA betting lines for Bulls vs. Raptors:

Raptors vs. Bulls spread: Raptors +1.5

Raptors vs. Bulls over/under: 240.5 points

Raptors vs. Bulls money line: Raptors +104, Bulls -124

Raptors vs. Bulls streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Raptors can cover

Toronto is coming off a 114-104 loss to Miami on Thursday. RJ Barrett struggled from the floor in the contest, shooting 5-for-18, but he did manage a triple-double with 13 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists. Meanwhile, Gradey Dick led the team with 22 points.

Scottie Barnes (ankle) and Immanuel Quickley (elbow) have both been out long-term and will once again miss Monday's contest. However, Barrett has stepped up in their absence, averaging 23.2 points, 6.8 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game (all career-highs). Toronto has covered the spread in five of six games.

Why the Bulls can cover

The Bulls scored a 109-95 win over the Hornets on Friday as 5.5-point favorites, and now they'll be favored again on Monday. It's the first time all season that Chicago has been favored two games in a row, and the Bulls will be hoping to carry some momentum over with wins in three of five.

Chicago had six players reach double-figures in the win over Charlotte despite the fact that Nikola Vucevic missed the game with illness. Vucevic is listed as probable to return on Monday, but Zach LaVine (leg) is listed as questionable.

How to make Raptors vs. Bulls picks

The model has simulated Bulls vs. Raptors 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning under on the total, projecting 229 combined points.

So who wins Raptors vs. Bulls, and which side of the spread hits in almost 70% of simulations?