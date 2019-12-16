Raptors vs. Cavaliers: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Cleveland @ Toronto

Current Records: Cleveland 6-20; Toronto 17-8

What to Know

The Cleveland Cavaliers have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. They are staying on the road on Monday, facing off against the Toronto Raptors at 7:30 p.m. ET at Scotiabank Arena. Cleveland will be hoping to build upon the 126-101 win they picked up against Toronto the last time they played in March.

The Cavaliers ended up a good deal behind the Milwaukee Bucks when they played on Saturday, losing 125-108. SG Kevin Porter (15 points) and PG Jordan Clarkson (13 points) were the top scorers for Cleveland. That makes it four consecutive games in which PF Kevin Love has had at least ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, Toronto was able to grind out a solid win over the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday, winning 110-102. Among those leading the charge for Toronto was PF Pascal Siakam, who posted a double-double on 30 points and ten rebounds in addition to five dimes.

Toronto's victory lifted them to 17-8 while Cleveland's defeat dropped them down to 6-20. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Raptors have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 41.30%, which places them first in the league. On the other end of the spectrum, the Cavaliers have allowed their opponents to shoot 49.30% from the floor on average, which is the second highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. So the Cleveland squad has its work cut out for it.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario TV: Fox Sports - Ohio

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $38.00

Odds

The Raptors are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Cavaliers, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 218

Series History

Cleveland have won 19 out of their last 28 games against Toronto.