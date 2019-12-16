Raptors vs. Cavaliers: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Raptors vs. Cavaliers basketball game
Who's Playing
Cleveland @ Toronto
Current Records: Cleveland 6-20; Toronto 17-8
What to Know
The Cleveland Cavaliers have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. They are staying on the road on Monday, facing off against the Toronto Raptors at 7:30 p.m. ET at Scotiabank Arena. Cleveland will be hoping to build upon the 126-101 win they picked up against Toronto the last time they played in March.
The Cavaliers ended up a good deal behind the Milwaukee Bucks when they played on Saturday, losing 125-108. SG Kevin Porter (15 points) and PG Jordan Clarkson (13 points) were the top scorers for Cleveland. That makes it four consecutive games in which PF Kevin Love has had at least ten rebounds.
Meanwhile, Toronto was able to grind out a solid win over the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday, winning 110-102. Among those leading the charge for Toronto was PF Pascal Siakam, who posted a double-double on 30 points and ten rebounds in addition to five dimes.
Toronto's victory lifted them to 17-8 while Cleveland's defeat dropped them down to 6-20. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Raptors have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 41.30%, which places them first in the league. On the other end of the spectrum, the Cavaliers have allowed their opponents to shoot 49.30% from the floor on average, which is the second highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. So the Cleveland squad has its work cut out for it.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario
- TV: Fox Sports - Ohio
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $38.00
Odds
The Raptors are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Cavaliers, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 218
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Cleveland have won 19 out of their last 28 games against Toronto.
- Mar 11, 2019 - Cleveland 126 vs. Toronto 101
- Dec 21, 2018 - Toronto 126 vs. Cleveland 110
- Dec 01, 2018 - Toronto 106 vs. Cleveland 95
- Oct 17, 2018 - Toronto 116 vs. Cleveland 104
- May 07, 2018 - Cleveland 128 vs. Toronto 93
- May 05, 2018 - Cleveland 105 vs. Toronto 103
- May 03, 2018 - Cleveland 128 vs. Toronto 110
- May 01, 2018 - Cleveland 113 vs. Toronto 112
- Apr 03, 2018 - Cleveland 112 vs. Toronto 106
- Mar 21, 2018 - Cleveland 132 vs. Toronto 129
- Jan 11, 2018 - Toronto 133 vs. Cleveland 99
- May 07, 2017 - Cleveland 109 vs. Toronto 102
- May 05, 2017 - Cleveland 115 vs. Toronto 94
- May 03, 2017 - Cleveland 125 vs. Toronto 103
- May 01, 2017 - Cleveland 116 vs. Toronto 105
- Apr 12, 2017 - Toronto 98 vs. Cleveland 83
- Dec 05, 2016 - Cleveland 116 vs. Toronto 112
- Nov 15, 2016 - Cleveland 121 vs. Toronto 117
- Oct 28, 2016 - Cleveland 94 vs. Toronto 91
- May 27, 2016 - Cleveland 113 vs. Toronto 87
- May 25, 2016 - Cleveland 116 vs. Toronto 78
- May 23, 2016 - Toronto 105 vs. Cleveland 99
- May 21, 2016 - Toronto 99 vs. Cleveland 84
- May 19, 2016 - Cleveland 108 vs. Toronto 89
- May 17, 2016 - Cleveland 115 vs. Toronto 84
- Feb 26, 2016 - Toronto 99 vs. Cleveland 97
- Jan 04, 2016 - Cleveland 122 vs. Toronto 100
- Nov 25, 2015 - Toronto 103 vs. Cleveland 99
