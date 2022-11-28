Who's Playing

Cleveland @ Toronto

Current Records: Cleveland 13-7; Toronto 10-9

What to Know

The Cleveland Cavaliers might have tired legs after a contest yesterday as they head on the road against the Toronto Raptors at 7:30 p.m. ET Nov. 28 at Scotiabank Arena. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close game.

The Cavaliers bagged a 102-94 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Sunday. Cleveland can attribute much of their success to shooting guard Donovan Mitchell, who had 32 points in addition to five rebounds, and power forward Evan Mobley, who posted a double-double on 20 points and 13 boards. Mobley's performance made up for a slower matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks this past Friday.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Toronto beat the Dallas Mavericks 105-100 this past Saturday. Toronto's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but point guard Fred VanVleet led the charge as he had 26 points and seven assists along with six rebounds.

Cleveland is now 13-7 while Toronto sits at 10-9. Two defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Cavaliers enter the contest with only 107.4 points allowed per game on average, good for fourth best in the league. Less enviably, the Raptors have allowed their opponents to shoot 48.40% from the floor on average, which is the fourth highest shooting percentage allowed in the league.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario TV: The Sports Network

The Sports Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $34.97

Odds

The Raptors are a slight 1-point favorite against the Cavaliers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Cleveland have won 16 out of their last 39 games against Toronto.