Raptors vs. Cavaliers odds, line: NBA picks, predictions from model on 52-37 run

Kevin Love and the Cleveland Cavaliers play host to Kawhi Leonard and the Toronto Raptors on Monday, with tipoff from Quicken Loans Arena set for 7 p.m. ET. While the Cavaliers have little to play for at this point, a win would get Toronto one step closer to overtaking Milwaukee for the top spot in the East. Toronto will again be without Fred VanVleet, while the Cavs are a bit shorthanded in the frontcourt with both Larry Nance Jr. and Tristan Thompson out. Toronto is an 8.5-point road favorite Monday, with the over-under for total points scored set at 222.5 in the latest Raptors vs Cavaliers odds.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, is crushing its NBA picks. It entered Week 21 of the 2018-19 NBA season with a sterling 234-178 record on all top-rated picks, returning more than $4,000 to anybody following them. And it has been particularly red-hot on its A-rated NBA picks against the spread, entering Week 21 on a strong 52-37 run.

The Raptors boast the NBA's second-best record, while Cleveland holds the third worst.

The model is well aware that the Raptors boast the NBA's second-best record, while Cleveland holds the third worst. Toronto is one of just three teams to rank in the top 10 in both offensive and defensive efficiency, while Cleveland is one of just three teams to rank in the bottom five in both.

Toronto is ranked third in point differential, while Cleveland is ranked dead last. These teams present nearly as uneven a matchup as you'll find in the NBA. Toronto has already beaten Cleveland three times this season by an average of 13 points.

But just because Toronto has clearly been the better team this season doesn't mean it will cover the Raptors vs. Cavaliers spread Monday.

The model is also well aware that while Cleveland doesn't have the talent that the Raptors do, the Cavs been better against the spread this season. In fact, few teams have been as poor as the Raptors when it comes to covering. Toronto has the NBA's fourth-worst cover rate (42.4 percent), which is all the way down to 31.6 percent as a road favorite.

Meanwhile, the Cavs have covered in two of their past three games and five of their past eight. They enter Monday's game with a 5-5 record over their past 10 games, thanks in large part to the play of Love. Over the past 10 days, Love is averaging 21 points and 11 rebounds, while shooting 42 percent from beyond the arc.

So who wins Raptors vs. Cavaliers? And which side of the spread can you bank on in well over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Cavaliers vs. Raptors spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.