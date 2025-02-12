We've got another exciting Eastern Conference matchup on Wednesday's NBA schedule as the Cleveland Cavaliers will visit the Toronto Raptors. Toronto is 17-37 overall and 12-16 at home, while Cleveland is 43-10 overall and 18-6 on the road. The Cavs have won four straight matchups against Toronto, including a 132-126 victory on Jan. 9. These teams have the two best against-the-spread (ATS) records in the Eastern Conference, with Cleveland at 34-19 versus the line and Toronto at 31-21-2 ATS.



Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m. ET at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. Cleveland is favored by 14.5 points in the latest Raptors vs. Cavaliers odds, and the over/under is 234.5 points.

Here are several NBA betting lines for the Cavs vs. Raptors:

Raptors vs. Cavaliers spread: Raptors +14.5

Raptors vs. Cavaliers over/under: 234.5 points

Raptors vs. Cavaliers money line: Raptors: +660, Cavaliers: -1020

Why the Raptors can cover

The Raptors were supposed to be coming into Tuesday's matchup following a loss, but instead they'll be coming in fresh off a huge upset. They narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past the Philadelphia 76ers 106-103. Among those leading the charge was Scottie Barnes, who dropped a double-double on 33 points and 10 rebounds. Additionally, Immanuel Quickley (23 points) and Gradey Dick (17 points) combined for 40 points, outdueling the Sixers' combo of Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, who combined for just 32 points.

It was the third straight cover for Toronto, while Cleveland has hit a slump versus the spread, going 1-3 ATS over its last four. Plus, no team in the Eastern Conference is better versus the line as a home underdog than Toronto, which has gone 16-8-1 in these situations. The Raptors are in the second night of a back-to-back, but they are 6-3 ATS in these scenarios, and they're facing a Cavs team which has limited depth with four players of its nine-man rotation either ruled out or listed as questionable.

Why the Cavaliers can cover

Meanwhile, the Cavaliers had already won two in a row and they went ahead and made it three on Monday. Everything went their way against the Minnesota Timberwolves as they made off with a 128-107 victory. Evan Mobley was a one-man wrecking crew for the Cavaliers as he had 28 points and 10 rebounds, while Donovan Mitchell went 10 for 14 en route to 23 points plus eight assists.

Cleveland has no holes, offensively, as it leads the NBA in both 2-point percentage and 3-point percentage, while ranking second in points per game. The Cavs should overwhelm a Toronto defense which ranks 25th in both defensive rating and opposing points per game. Also, Cleveland doesn't slouch on the other end of the court as it allows the sixth-lowest effective field goal percentage, which takes into account both 2-pointers and 3-pointers. Additionally, the Scotiabank Arena hasn't exactly been the friendly confines for the Raptors recently as they've failed to cover in their last three home games.

How to make Raptors vs. Cavaliers picks

The model has simulated Cavaliers vs. Raptors 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Under, projecting 228 combined points.

So who wins Raptors vs. Cavs, and which side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Cavs vs. Raptors spread you need to jump on, all from the model that is on a 147-104 roll on top-rated NBA picks since last season, and find out.