Teams trying to stay in the Eastern Conference playoff chase square off when the Toronto Raptors visit the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday. Although the Raptors (20-32) are a half-game ahead of the Cavaliers (19-32), the teams enter their second matchup in three weeks heading in decidedly different directions. Toronto has dropped 15 of its last 18 games since it was at the .500 mark on Feb. 26 while Cleveland returns home after rolling to consecutive lopsided road wins.

Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m. at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. William Hill Sportsbook lists Toronto as a 3.5-point favorite while the over-under for total points scored is 219 in the latest Raptors vs. Cavaliers odds. Before making any Cavaliers vs. Raptors picks, be sure to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it has returned almost $8,900 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks over the past two-plus seasons. The model is up almost $900 on its top-rated picks this season, and dating back to last year, it entered Week 16 of the 2020-21 NBA schedule on a stunning 93-59 roll on top-rated NBA picks against the spread. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Raptors vs. Cavs. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Now, here are several NBA odds and betting trends for Cavs vs. Raptors:

Raptors vs. Cavaliers spread: Raptors -3.5

Raptors vs. Cavaliers over-under: 219 points

Raptors vs. Cavaliers money line: Toronto -165; Cleveland +145

TOR: The Raptors are 5-7 ATS as a road favorite

CLE: G Matthew Dellavedova has 22 assists and zero turnovers in the last four games

Why the Raptors can cover



One of the bright spots in the last two losses for Toronto -- games in which it fell behind by 34 and 20 points in the first half -- was the play of forward Chris Boucher. He has 19 points and eight rebounds in Tuesday's loss to the Lakers before turning in a career-best performance in Thursday's setback to Chicago. Boucher had 38 points and 19 boards to become the fifth undrafted free agent since 1983 to collect at least 35 points and 15 rebounds.

Pascal Siakam has helped carry the offensive in the absence of injured guards Kyle Lowry (foot) and Fred VanVleet (hip). The 6-foot-9 forward is coming off back-to-back 27-point performances and is averaging 28.0 points and 6.8 rebounds over the last four games. OG Anunoby, who was ejected vs. the Lakers, contributed 13 points, six assists and three steals Thursday and also had 17 points and three steals against Cleveland last month.

Why the Cavaliers can cover

Leading scorer Collin Sexton (24.0 points per game) paced six players in double figures with 27 points in Thursday's 129-102 victory over Oklahoma City. It was the sixth straight game with at least 20 points for Sexton despite a 3-point shooting slump that has seen him connect on only 3 of 27 in his last seven games. Ironically, the tailspin came on the heels of hitting a season-high six 3-pointers in the win over the Raptors last month.

Backcourt mate Darius Garland also closed the road trip on a high note, scoring 21 points vs. the Thunder to follow up a career-best 37-point outburst at San Antonio. He tied a season high with five 3-pointers vs. the Spurs and is averaging 7.0 assists over the past four games. Reserve forward Taurean Prince, who missed most of last month due to a shoulder injury, is averaging 18.3 points over his last three contests.

How to make Cavaliers vs. Raptors picks

SportsLine's model is leaning under on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 216 points. The model also says one side of the spread hits well over 60 percent of the time. You can get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Cavaliers vs. Raptors? And which side of the spread hits well over 60 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that is on a 93-59 roll on NBA picks.