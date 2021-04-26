The Toronto Raptors will take on the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Amalie Arena. The Raptors are 25-35 overall and 15-15 at home, while Cleveland is 21-39 overall and 9-23 on the road. The teams have split their first two meetings this season.

Toronto is favored by 11 points in the latest Raptors vs. Cavaliers odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 214.

Raptors vs. Cavaliers spread: Raptors -11

Raptors vs. Cavaliers over-under: 214 points

Raptors vs. Cavaliers money line: Toronto - 700, Cleveland +500



What you need to know about the Raptors

Toronto fell 120-103 to the New York Knicks on Saturday. Kyle Lowry played for 36 minutes but put up just four points on 1-for-10 shooting. Toronto saw its four-game winning streak come to an end. The Raptors are two games behind the No. 10 seed in the Eastern Conference.

OG Anunoby and Fred VanVleet scored 27 points each on Saturday. Pascal Siakam had 26. In the last meeting between the teams on April 10, Toronto scored a franchise-record 87 first-half points in a 135-115 win. Paul Watson (knee) is out for Monday's game.

What you need to know about the Cavaliers

Cleveland lost to the Washington Wizards on Sunday, 119-110. Jarrett Allen posted a double-double on a career-high 27 points and 12 rebounds along with three blocks. The Cavaliers scored just two of the game's final 13 points. Cleveland has lost five of its past six games.

Darius Garland had 28 points and nine assists on Sunday. Collin Sexton (concussion) did not play against Washington and he is out for Monday's game.

