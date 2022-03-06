Eastern Conference foes battle it out when the Cleveland Cavaliers (36-27) host the Toronto Raptors (34-29) on Sunday evening. Cleveland has slipped to the sixth-seed in the Eastern Conference standings after losing six of its last seven games. The Raptors, meanwhile, are the seventh-seed and sit two games behind the Cavaliers. Toronto is 3-6 in it last nine games, but the Raptors have won eight of their last 12 meetings against Cleveland.

Tip-off from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse is at 7:30 p.m. ET. Cleveland is favored by 4.5-points in the latest Raptors vs. Cavaliers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 210. Before you make any Cavaliers vs. Raptors picks, be sure to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past three-plus seasons. The model enters Week 19 of the 2021-22 NBA season on a stunning 71-44 roll on all top-rated NBA picks, returning more than $2,100. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Raptors vs. Cavaliers, and just locked in its picks and NBA predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Cavaliers vs. Raptors:

Raptors vs. Cavaliers spread: Cleveland -4.5

Raptors vs. Cavaliers over-under: 210 points

Raptors vs. Cavaliers money line: Cleveland -190, Toronto +160

CLE: The Cavaliers are 8-2 ATS in their last 10 home games vs. a team with a winning road record

TOR: The under is 7-2 in Raptors' last 9 overall games

Why the Cavaliers can cover



Cleveland trots out a formidable frontcourt. This group is headlined by center Jarrett Allen, who is averaging 16.3 points, 10.9 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game. The 2022 All-Star selection is an anchor down low and plays great defense. The Texas product can consistently alter shots for opposing players. On Feb. 4 against the Charlotte Hornets, Allen had 29 points, 22 rebounds, and two blocks.

Rookie center Evan Mobley is another talented big for the Cavaliers. He is averaging14.5 points and eight rebounds per game. The 2021 third-overall pick has a soft touch around the rim but can also throw it down with force. Mobley has recorded four double-doubles over his past 10 outings. On Feb. 15 against the Atlanta Hawks, the USC product finished with 22 points, 10 rebounds, and four assists.

Why the Raptors can cover

Power forward Pascal Siakam is leading the team in scoring (21.5) and rebounds (8.5), while dishing out five assists per game. The New Mexico State product is a very skilled big man. Siakam has tallied 17 double-doubles on the year. In his last game, the 2016 first-round pick finished with 34 points, 14 rebounds, and shot 13-for-20 from the floor.

Guard Gary Trent Jr. is having a terrific season. He is averaging a career-high 17.9 points along with 1.9 steals per game. Trent Jr. is a steady shooter from the perimeter, connecting on 38 percent of his attempts from 3-point range. On Feb. 10 against the Rockets, the Duke produce went nuclear, recording 42 points and four assists while knocking down six 3-pointers.

How to make Cavaliers vs. Raptors picks

SportsLine's model is leaning over on the total, predicting a combined 212 points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in almost 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Raptors vs. Cavaliers? And which side of the spread hits nearly 60 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.