The Toronto Raptors were a second away from falling behind the Boston Celtics 3-0 in the second round series between the two teams. However, thanks to some late-game heroics from OG Anunoby (and props to Kyle Lowry for a fantastic inbound pass), the Raptors were able to pull out a much-needed win in Game 3. Now the series sits at 2-1 in favor of Boston heading into Game 4 on Saturday night, which is a whole lot better than 3-0 if you're Toronto.

Moving forward, it will be extremely interesting to see how both teams react to the way that Game 3 ended, and if the Raptors can use the momentum from that shot to help them even the series up at 2-2. We'll find out on Saturday night. That said, here's everything you need to know about Game 4 between the Raptors and Celtics.

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, Sept. 5 | Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, Sept. 5 | 6:30 p.m. ET Location: Disney Wide World of Sports -- Orlando, Florida

Disney Wide World of Sports -- Orlando, Florida TV: TNT



TNT Odds: Raptors -1 | Over/Under: 214 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Raptors: Anunoby's shot basically saved the season for the Raptors, as no team in the history of the league has ever come back in a series after falling behind 3-0. 2-1, though, is much more manageable. Just last season the Raptors came back after trailing the Bucks 2-0 in the Eastern Conference finals to win the series and punch their ticket to the Finals. If they're going to pull a repeat performance this year though, they'll need more output from Pascal Siakam, who has struggled throughout the series. Through three games, Siakam has just 46 total points, and he has shot 36 percent from the field. Unless he is able to up his output substantially, Toronto will continue to have a tough time keeping up with Boston on the offensive end.

Celtics: The Celtics lost Game 3, sure, but they should still feel pretty good about themselves in the series. They're still up 2-1, and it took an unbelievable buzzer-beater -- and a defensive breakdown -- for them to lose last game. All-Star forward Jayson Tatum had a really rough game in Game 3, as he finished with just 15 points on 5-of-18 shooting from the field. Tatum will likely bounce back in Game 4, which will work in Boston's favor. Also, their major defensive mistake at the end of Game 3 will certainly be addressed by Brad Stevens, so a similar mistake will be unlikely. The Celtics have been the better team through three games. The key for them now is to keep playing their game and not to get discouraged by the tough loss they suffered in Game 3.

Prediction

Both teams are very well-coached, and both teams play some stellar defense. The difference in the series so far is that Boston has more weapons on the offensive end. Between Tatum, Kemba Walker, and Jaylen Brown, the Celtics have three players that are capable of going for 30 on any given night. With Siakam struggling, the Raptors have had a tough time matching the Celtics there. Coming off of a subpar performance in Game 3, expect a bounce back game from Tatum on Saturday night. Pick: Celtics +1