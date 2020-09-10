This is it. On Friday night, the Toronto Raptors and Boston Celtics will meet inside the Walt Disney World bubble with a trip to the Eastern Conference finals on the line. After a wild, back-and-forth series, the Raptors tied things up at 3-3 with a dramatic double-overtime win in Game 6. Now, it's on to Game 7.

The defending champions have been on the ropes in this series, going down 2-0, and then 3-2, but each time they've been able to come up with a response. They'll need one more, though, to keep their season alive. This is the second straight season the Raptors have gone to seven games in the second round, beating the 76ers last year on Kawhi Leonard's legendary buzzer-beater.

Boston, meanwhile, is searching for its third conference finals appearance in the last four seasons. It has been in control of this series for much of the way, but hasn't been able to put the Raptors away, losing heartbreakers in Games 3 and 6. Will the Celtics take care of business in Game 7? Or live to regret their late-game mistakes?

How to Watch Raptors vs. Celtics Game 7

Date: Friday, Sept. 11 | 9 p.m. ET

Friday, Sept. 11 | 9 p.m. ET Location: Disney Wide World of Sports -- Orlando, Florida

Disney Wide World of Sports -- Orlando, Florida TV: TNT

TNT Odds: Celtics -2 | Over/Under: 203.5 (William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Raptors: After losing Kawhi Leonard, expectations dropped significantly for this Raptors squad. But here they are, with a chance to get right back to the Eastern Conference finals. Kyle Lowry has stepped up to lead the way, and is coming off a brilliant performance in Game 6, where he went for 33 points, eight rebounds and six assists. With Pascal Siakam struggling to deal with Boston's wing defenders, the Raptors are going to need another big night from Lowry.

Celtics: All of a sudden, the pressure is on the Celtics. They were up 2-0 and should have won Game 3, and were up 3-2 and easily could have won Game 6. They couldn't close the show on either night, however, and now must deal with Game 7. Jayson Tatum has been the main man for them, but Game 7 could come down to how Kemba Walker plays. He finished with just five points in 52 minutes in Game 6, and that can't happen again, regardless of the Raptors' defensive strategy.

Game prediction

Vegas oddsmakers see this game as pretty even -- for good reason, considering how the series has gone -- and the Celtics enter as slight two-point favorites. Game 7s can be tricky to predict, but we're going to ride with the Celtics here. While the Raptors have the championship experience, the Celtics have been the team generating better looks on the offensive end all series long. Pick: Celtics -2