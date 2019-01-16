Raptors vs. Celtics odds, line: NBA picks, predictions, best bets from model on 7-2 roll

Kyrie Irving and the Boston Celtics play host to Kawhi Leonard and the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday, and tipoff from TD Garden is set for 8 p.m. ET. Toronto enters this game with five straight wins, but still holds just a one-game lead over the Bucks for first place in the Eastern Conference. Meanwhile, the Celtics are on the heels of a three-game losing streak and have fallen seven games out of first place. Still, the Celtics are listed as two-point home favorites, while the over-under for total points is 223 in the latest Raptors vs. Celtics odds. Before you make any Raptors vs. Celtics picks and NBA predictions, you'll want to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

The model is well aware that the Celtics have been excellent at home this season. Their three recent losses all came on the road, but Wednesday they return home to Boston, where they've won six straight. Home-court advantage has been especially important for these teams, as the home team is 7-0 against the spread in their past seven meetings.

But just because Boston has been strong at home this season doesn't mean they will cover the Celtics vs. Raptors spread.

The model is also well aware that Toronto is playing some of its best ball of the season right now, led by Leonard. The Claw has been unbelievable since the turn of the calendar, averaging 31.3 points in January. If you eliminate two blowouts from that sample, Leonard's scoring average jumps up to 36.8 points.

Leonard looks to stay red-hot against Boston, which has had no answer for him this season. In two meetings with the Celtics, Leonard has averaged 31 points, 12.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and two steals -- all of which are up from his season averages.

