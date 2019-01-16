Raptors vs. Celtics odds, line: NBA picks, top predictions and best bets from model on 7-2 run

Two of the Eastern Conference's best face off on Wednesday night, as the first-place Toronto Raptors visit the Boston Celtics. Tipoff from the TD Garden is set for 8 p.m. ET. If you're a fan of strong defensive play, you're going to want to tune in for this one. Both Boston and Toronto boast top-seven defensive efficiencies and rank in the top 10 in points allowed per game. Sportsbooks list the Celtics as 2.5-point home favorites after the line opened at -1, while the Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 223.5 in the latest Celtics vs. Raptors odds. Both teams have nearly identical point differentials this season, so before you make any Celtics vs. Raptors picks and NBA predictions, see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, is crushing its NBA picks this season. It entered Week 14 of the 2018-19 NBA season with a sterling 159-118 record on all top-rated picks, returning well over $3,000 to anybody following them. And it was particularly red-hot on its A-rated NBA picks against the spread in Week 13, going a blistering 7-2. Anybody following it is up huge.

Now it has locked in on Raptors vs. Celtics. We can tell you it's leaning under, but it has also locked in a confident against-the-spread pick that hits in nearly 60 percent of simulations. You can only see that selection at SportsLine.

The model is well aware that home court has been a difference-maker in this series, as the home team has won the last seven meetings. That is good news for the Celtics. Boston will also get guard Kyrie Irving back after missing Monday's game with a quad issue.

Irving has a history of torching Kyle Lowry and the Raptors that dates back to his Cleveland days, and this season has been no exception. He has averaged 32 points and 8.5 assists on 61 percent shooting in two meetings with Toronto, highlighted by his season-high 43-point outburst the last time they played. His return to the lineup may be just what Boston needs to secure its seventh consecutive home win. The Celtics are also 22-21 against the spread this season, compared to just 19-25 for Toronto.

But just because Boston has been strong at home this season doesn't mean they will cover the Celtics vs. Raptors spread.

The model is also well aware that Toronto is playing some of its best ball of the season right now, led by Leonard. The Claw has been unbelievable since the turn of the calendar, averaging 31.3 points in January. If you eliminate two blowouts from that sample, Leonard's scoring average jumps up to 36.8 points.

Leonard looks to stay red-hot against Boston, which has had no answer for him this season. In two meetings with the Celtics, Leonard has averaged 31 points, 12.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and two steals -- all of which are up from his season averages.

So who wins Raptors vs. Celtics? And which side of the spread hits in nearly 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Raptors vs. Celtics spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.