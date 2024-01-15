The Toronto Raptors (15-24) will return from a six-game road trip when they host the Boston Celtics (30-9) on Monday night as part of the MLK Day NBA schedule. Toronto dropped the final three games of the road trip, including a 145-113 setback at Utah on Friday. Boston bounced back from a loss to Milwaukee with a 145-113 win over Houston on Saturday, remaining unbeaten at home this season. The Celtics are in first place in the Eastern Conference, leading the second-place Bucks by 2.5 games.

Raptors vs. Celtics spread: Celtics -7

Raptors vs. Celtics over/under: 243.5 points

Raptors vs. Celtics money line: Raptors +233, Celtics -286

Why the Raptors can cover

Toronto will be happy to return home for the first time since New Year's Day, when it picked up a 124-121 win over Cleveland as a 2.5-point favorite. Pascal Siakam poured in 36 points in that game, shooting 13 of 20 from the floor and 5 of 8 from 3-point range. All five starters scored at least 14 points, including a 20-point effort from Scottie Barnes.

Siakam scored a game-high 27 points in the loss to Utah last Friday, while Barnes had 19 points and three assists. Immanuel Quickley and RJ Barrett are getting set for their second home game since being acquired from the Knicks last month. Boston has lost three of its four road games in January, falling to the Thunder, Pacers and Bucks.

Why the Celtics can cover

The Celtics are coming off a 145-113 win over Houston on Saturday, as Jaylen Brown scored 32 points in 28 minutes and Jayson Tatum had 27 points before getting ejected in the fourth quarter. Tatum and Brown are one of the top duos in the NBA again this season, combining to average more than 50 points per game. Kristaps Porzingis, who had 17 points, seven rebounds and five assists against the Rockets, is the third-leading scorer with 19.2 points per game.

Toronto is riding a three-game losing streak and is coming off one of its worst showings of the season, getting crushed by the Jazz in a 145-113 final. Utah outscored the Raptors in every quarter, taking a 17-point lead into halftime. This is not a favorable spot for the Jazz to bounce back, especially when they are fatigued after a six-game road trip and have to face the top team in the conference. See which team to pick here.

