Raptors vs. Celtics: Watch NBA online, live stream info, odds, analysis, TV channel

The Eastern Conference's top two teams will meet on Saturday night as the Boston Celtics welcome the Toronto Raptors. Boston enters the game at 52-23 on the season, good for second place in the East. The Celtics sit three games behind the Raptors, who have the top spot at 55-20.

This is the third of four meetings between these two teams this season. The home team won each of the first two matchups.

The shorthanded Boston Celtics somehow just keep getting it done. Despite playing without basically half of their team, they won their fifth straight game on Wednesday night, taking down the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City, thanks to a Jaylen Brown 3-pointer in the final second. Now, they'll try to carry that momentum into a big showdown with the East's top team, the Toronto Raptors.

The Raptors have also had plenty of time off, having not played since Tuesday night, when they took down the Denver Nuggets at home. While they are only on a one-game winning streak, they have won seven of their last 10 games, which has helped them maintain their lead over the Celtics for the top spot.

Still, with two games remaining between these two squads including Saturday night's matchup, the race for the No. 1 seed is not over. Should the Celtics win this game, they would put some serious pressure on the Raptors to hold them off over the final two weeks of the season.