Raptors vs. Clippers: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Raptors vs. Clippers basketball game
Who's Playing
Toronto (home) vs. Los Angeles (away)
Current Records: Toronto 16-7; Los Angeles 18-7
What to Know
The Los Angeles Clippers are staying on the road on Wednesday, facing off against the Toronto Raptors at 7 p.m. ET at Scotiabank Arena. Los Angeles will be hoping to build upon the 98-88 win they picked up against Toronto the last time they played in November.
The Clippers didn't have too much trouble with the Indiana Pacers on Monday as they won 110-99. SF Paul George was the offensive standout of the contest for Los Angeles, as he shot 7-for-16 from beyond the arc and finished with 36 points, five dimes and nine rebounds.
Meanwhile, Toronto escaped with a win against the Chicago Bulls by the margin of a single free throw, 93-92.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Los Angeles are expected to win a tight contest. They are currently two for two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Their wins bumped the Clippers to 18-7 and the Raptors to 16-7. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Clippers have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 42.80%, which places them third in the league. But the Raptors are even better: they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 41.40%, which places them second in the league. We'll see if that edge gives Toronto a route to victory.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario
- TV: ESPN
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $72.09
Odds
The Clippers are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Raptors.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Clippers as a 1.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 220
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Toronto have won five out of their last nine games against Los Angeles.
- Nov 11, 2019 - Los Angeles 98 vs. Toronto 88
- Feb 03, 2019 - Toronto 121 vs. Los Angeles 103
- Dec 11, 2018 - Toronto 123 vs. Los Angeles 99
- Mar 25, 2018 - Los Angeles 117 vs. Toronto 106
- Dec 11, 2017 - Los Angeles 96 vs. Toronto 91
- Feb 06, 2017 - Toronto 118 vs. Los Angeles 109
- Nov 21, 2016 - Los Angeles 123 vs. Toronto 115
- Jan 24, 2016 - Toronto 112 vs. Los Angeles 94
- Nov 22, 2015 - Toronto 91 vs. Los Angeles 80
