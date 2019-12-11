Raptors vs. Clippers: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Toronto (home) vs. Los Angeles (away)

Current Records: Toronto 16-7; Los Angeles 18-7

What to Know

The Los Angeles Clippers are staying on the road on Wednesday, facing off against the Toronto Raptors at 7 p.m. ET at Scotiabank Arena. Los Angeles will be hoping to build upon the 98-88 win they picked up against Toronto the last time they played in November.

The Clippers didn't have too much trouble with the Indiana Pacers on Monday as they won 110-99. SF Paul George was the offensive standout of the contest for Los Angeles, as he shot 7-for-16 from beyond the arc and finished with 36 points, five dimes and nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, Toronto escaped with a win against the Chicago Bulls by the margin of a single free throw, 93-92.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Los Angeles are expected to win a tight contest. They are currently two for two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Their wins bumped the Clippers to 18-7 and the Raptors to 16-7. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Clippers have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 42.80%, which places them third in the league. But the Raptors are even better: they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 41.40%, which places them second in the league. We'll see if that edge gives Toronto a route to victory.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario TV: ESPN

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $72.09

Odds

The Clippers are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Raptors.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Clippers as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 220

Series History

Toronto have won five out of their last nine games against Los Angeles.