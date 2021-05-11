Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ Toronto

Current Records: Los Angeles 45-23; Toronto 27-41

What to Know

The Toronto Raptors haven't won a contest against the Los Angeles Clippers since Feb. 3 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought Tuesday. The Raptors will take on Los Angeles at 7:30 p.m. ET at Amalie Arena after having had a few days off. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

Toronto came up short against the Memphis Grizzlies this past Saturday, falling 109-99. The top scorers for Toronto were power forward Pascal Siakam (18 points), shooting guard Gary Trent Jr. (18 points), and shooting guard Jalen Harris (16 points).

Meanwhile, the point spread favored Los Angeles on Sunday, but luck did not. They were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 106-100 to the New York Knicks. A silver lining for Los Angeles was the play of small forward Kawhi Leonard, who had 29 points.

In the teams' previous meeting earlier this month, the Raptors were in the race but had to settle for second with a 105-100 finish. Maybe they will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida

Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida TV: Bally Sports SoCal

Odds

The Clippers are a big 12-point favorite against the Raptors, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Clippers as an 11.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Los Angeles have won six out of their last 11 games against Toronto.