Who's Playing
Los Angeles @ Toronto
Current Records: Los Angeles 45-23; Toronto 27-41
What to Know
The Toronto Raptors haven't won a contest against the Los Angeles Clippers since Feb. 3 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought Tuesday. The Raptors will take on Los Angeles at 7:30 p.m. ET at Amalie Arena after having had a few days off. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
Toronto came up short against the Memphis Grizzlies this past Saturday, falling 109-99. The top scorers for Toronto were power forward Pascal Siakam (18 points), shooting guard Gary Trent Jr. (18 points), and shooting guard Jalen Harris (16 points).
Meanwhile, the point spread favored Los Angeles on Sunday, but luck did not. They were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 106-100 to the New York Knicks. A silver lining for Los Angeles was the play of small forward Kawhi Leonard, who had 29 points.
In the teams' previous meeting earlier this month, the Raptors were in the race but had to settle for second with a 105-100 finish. Maybe they will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida
- TV: Bally Sports SoCal
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Clippers are a big 12-point favorite against the Raptors, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Clippers as an 11.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -112
Series History
Los Angeles have won six out of their last 11 games against Toronto.
- May 04, 2021 - Los Angeles 105 vs. Toronto 100
- Dec 11, 2019 - Los Angeles 112 vs. Toronto 92
- Nov 11, 2019 - Los Angeles 98 vs. Toronto 88
- Feb 03, 2019 - Toronto 121 vs. Los Angeles 103
- Dec 11, 2018 - Toronto 123 vs. Los Angeles 99
- Mar 25, 2018 - Los Angeles 117 vs. Toronto 106
- Dec 11, 2017 - Los Angeles 96 vs. Toronto 91
- Feb 06, 2017 - Toronto 118 vs. Los Angeles 109
- Nov 21, 2016 - Los Angeles 123 vs. Toronto 115
- Jan 24, 2016 - Toronto 112 vs. Los Angeles 94
- Nov 22, 2015 - Toronto 91 vs. Los Angeles 80