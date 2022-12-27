Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ Toronto

Current Records: Los Angeles 20-15; Toronto 15-18

What to Know

After three games on the road, the Toronto Raptors are heading back home. They will take on the Los Angeles Clippers at 7:30 p.m. ET Tuesday at Scotiabank Arena after having had a few days off. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

Toronto was expected to lose against the Cleveland Cavaliers this past Friday, but instead they received a nice stocking stuffer. The stars were brightly shining for the Raptors in a 118-107 win over Cleveland. Toronto's small forward Scottie Barnes looked sharp as he posted a double-double on 25 points and ten boards. Barnes had some trouble finding his footing against the New York Knicks last week, so this was a step in the right direction.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Los Angeles ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Monday with a 142-131 victory over the Detroit Pistons. It was another big night for Los Angeles' small forward Paul George, who dropped a double-double on 32 points and 11 assists.

The Raptors are the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

Toronto is now 15-18 while the Clippers sit at 20-15. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Toronto comes into the contest boasting the most steals per game in the league at 9.42. Less enviably, Los Angeles has allowed their opponents an average of 8.6 steals per game, the second most in the league. In other words, they will need to work extra hard to take care of the ball.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario TV: Bally Sports SoCal

Bally Sports SoCal Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $68.00

Odds

The Raptors are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Clippers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Raptors as a 5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Toronto and Los Angeles both have seven wins in their last 14 games.