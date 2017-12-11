Raptors vs. Clippers odds: NBA picks from computer model that went 10-3 last week
SportsLine simulated Monday's Clippers-Raptors game 10,000 times, with some surprising results
The Toronto Raptors have won six straight and because of it can claim the second-best record in the Eastern Conference. They'll look to make it seven in a row when they take on the Los Angeles Clippers at the Staples Center on Monday night at 10:30 p.m. ET (NBA TV).
The Raptors are 5.5-point home favorites. The Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 215.5, up from the opening line of 212.5
Before picking either side, you need to read what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say. This model would have won over 96 percent of CBS Sports office pools in football last season is currently on a roll in the NBA, too, going 10-3 on its top-rated picks last week, an amazing 77-percent win percentage.
Now, it's simulated Raptors-Clippers 10,000 times and came up with some unexpected results.
One we'll give away: The computer is projecting the final score to land just below the Over-Under of 215.5 in a majority of its simulations. It also has a strong pick against the spread.
There's no point to figuring out whether Toronto is winning because of its offense or its defense. Both are rolling right now. The Raptors (17-7) have put up at least 112 points in all but one of the games during this current win streak. They haven't scored under 100 points since Nov. 12, a span of 12 games, and are 10-2 in that span.
Overall, the offense ranks third in the league in scoring (111.3 per game), behind only the prolific Warriors and Rockets.
DeMar DeRozan and Kyle Lowry form one of the NBA's top background duos. DeRozan is a star, averaging 23.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists. Lowry averages 16.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 7.1 assists.
Toronto's defense ranks No. 9 in points allowed, with Serge Ibaka (13.0 ppg, 5.5 rbg, 1.4 blocks per game) leading the effort. The Raptors average more blocks and steals than their opponents and are holding teams to 45.2 percent shooting.
The Clippers (9-15) had lost four straight since Blake Griffin was injured, but perhaps they found a form for the future on Saturday.
Danilo Gallinari, in his second game back from injury (hip), scored 25 points, while Lou Williams had 35 in a 113-112 win over the Wizards.
The team may also get back starting point guard Milos Teodosic (foot), who has played in just two games this season. Teodosic is considered questionable for Monday's game, and likely for Wednesday's.
Powerful center DeAndre Jordan is averaging 10.5 points per game, his lowest output since 2013-14. But his 14.3 rebounds is his best in four seasons and No. 2 in the NBA. His free-throw shooting is at 58.2 percent, easily his best in 10 seasons and above his career average of 43.4 percent.
Will the favored Raptors take care of business in sunny L.A., or will Clippers take advantage of a fatigued opponent to start their own streak -- or simply keep it close at home? The SportsLine Projection Model's picks are in.
So what side of Raptors-Clippers do you need to be all over? Visit SportsLine now to see the strong point-spread pick for Raptors-Clippers, all from the model that has absolutely crushed the NFL and is on a 10-3 NBA roll, and find out.
-
JR Smith rolls out awesome ugly hoodie
Smith is upping the ante on ugly Christmas sweaters this year
-
Pelicans vs. Rockets odds, expert picks
SportsLine simulated Monday's Pelicans vs. Rockets game 10,000 times, with some surprising...
-
How to watch Raptors vs. Clippers
The Raptors will try to continue their run of dominance.
-
NBA Power Rankings: Spurs never better
The Rockets are still the NBA's hottest team, but don't sleep on the Spurs now that Leonard...
-
Garnett wants to buy out Glen Taylor
Kevin Garnett has no interest in working with Glen Taylor, but he'd gladly buy the Timberwolves...
-
Ball family forms NYC pop up shop
LaVar Ball formed a pop up shop in New York to sell Big Baller Brand merchandise. The results...
Add a Comment