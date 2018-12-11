Raptors vs. Clippers: Watch NBA online, live stream, TV channel, time, odds, analysis, picks

The Toronto Raptors will visit Los Angeles to play the Clippers for the first time this season. At 21-7, the Raptors have the best record in the Eastern Conference. At 17-9, the Clippers have the fourth-best record in the West and are just a game behind the Golden State Warriors for the best mark in the conference.

The Raptors are on the heels of a two-game losing streak, having lost the first two matchups on their four-game West Coast road trip. Prior to their recent slide, Toronto had only lost back-to-back games just once this season (in November). They'll hope to get more of a scoring punch out of Kyle Lowry, who has scored 10 points or less in five consecutive games.

As far as the Clippers are concerned, they did bounce back after a demoralizing loss to the Miami Heat on Saturday with a 123-119 overtime win over the Phoenix Suns on Monday. The question is, will they be able to match up with the very best that the NBA has to offer in the Raptors?

Storylines

Raptors: The Raptors are in an offensive funk in their past four games. They've gone a collective 1-3 while averaging just 105.0 points per game. Prior to this recent slide, Toronto had gone on an eight-game winning streak that saw them average 118.5 points per game. It's no coincidence that this offensive hiccup has coincided with the decline in Lowry's scoring production. The All-Star point guard is averaging just 3.8 points per game on 17.3 percent shooting from the field over the past four games.

Clippers: Before losing three of their past five games over the past nine days, the Clippers had taken a temporary hold of the top spot in the West. Not bad for a team that doesn't have any superstars and was predicted by many to miss the playoffs. Despite the departures of DeAndre Jordan, Chris Paul and Blake Griffin over the past year, Doc Rivers has maximized the abilities of this Clippers roster. A large reason for that is due to their superb offense, which is averaging 115.6 points per game -- fourth-best in the league.

Game prediction, pick

Expect the Raptors to win this one. They're overdue for a victory and now would be a great time for Lowry to get out of his scoring funk by actually being aggressive. Toronto also has to worry about playing the Warriors in Golden State tomorrow night, so beating the Clippers would ensure they walk away with at least one victory on this tough road trip.