Who's Playing
Memphis @ Toronto
Current Records: Memphis 10-10; Toronto 9-12
What to Know
The Memphis Grizzlies have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the Toronto Raptors at 7:30 p.m. ET Tuesday at Scotiabank Arena. Memphis has some work to do to even out the 2-10 series between these two since February of 2016, but a win here would be a good start.
The Grizzlies made easy work of the Sacramento Kings on Sunday and carried off a 128-101 victory. The contest was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 76-52. The top scorer for the Grizz was shooting guard Dillon Brooks (21 points).
Meanwhile, the matchup between Toronto and the Boston Celtics on Sunday was not a total blowout, but with the Raptors falling 109-97 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. One thing holding Toronto back was the mediocre play of center Precious Achiuwa, who did not have his best game: he finished with only six points on 3-for-11 shooting in his 36 minutes on the court.
Memphis is expected to lose this next one by 4.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 4-0 against the spread when expected to lose.
Memphis' win lifted them to 10-10 while Toronto's defeat dropped them down to 9-12. Allowing an average of 115.60 points per game, Memphis hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming game.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario
- TV: Bally Sports SouthEast Memphis
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $34.00
Odds
The Raptors are a 4.5-point favorite against the Grizzlies, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Toronto have won ten out of their last 12 games against Memphis.
- Nov 24, 2021 - Toronto 126 vs. Memphis 113
- May 08, 2021 - Memphis 109 vs. Toronto 99
- Feb 08, 2021 - Toronto 128 vs. Memphis 113
- Aug 09, 2020 - Toronto 108 vs. Memphis 99
- Jan 19, 2019 - Toronto 119 vs. Memphis 90
- Nov 27, 2018 - Toronto 122 vs. Memphis 114
- Feb 04, 2018 - Toronto 101 vs. Memphis 86
- Dec 08, 2017 - Toronto 116 vs. Memphis 107
- Jan 25, 2017 - Memphis 101 vs. Toronto 99
- Nov 30, 2016 - Toronto 120 vs. Memphis 105
- Apr 01, 2016 - Toronto 99 vs. Memphis 95
- Feb 21, 2016 - Toronto 98 vs. Memphis 85