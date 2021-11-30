Who's Playing

Memphis @ Toronto

Current Records: Memphis 10-10; Toronto 9-12

What to Know

The Memphis Grizzlies have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the Toronto Raptors at 7:30 p.m. ET Tuesday at Scotiabank Arena. Memphis has some work to do to even out the 2-10 series between these two since February of 2016, but a win here would be a good start.

The Grizzlies made easy work of the Sacramento Kings on Sunday and carried off a 128-101 victory. The contest was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 76-52. The top scorer for the Grizz was shooting guard Dillon Brooks (21 points).

Meanwhile, the matchup between Toronto and the Boston Celtics on Sunday was not a total blowout, but with the Raptors falling 109-97 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. One thing holding Toronto back was the mediocre play of center Precious Achiuwa, who did not have his best game: he finished with only six points on 3-for-11 shooting in his 36 minutes on the court.

Memphis is expected to lose this next one by 4.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 4-0 against the spread when expected to lose.

Memphis' win lifted them to 10-10 while Toronto's defeat dropped them down to 9-12. Allowing an average of 115.60 points per game, Memphis hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming game.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario TV: Bally Sports SouthEast Memphis

Bally Sports SouthEast Memphis Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $34.00

Odds

The Raptors are a 4.5-point favorite against the Grizzlies, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Toronto have won ten out of their last 12 games against Memphis.