The Toronto Raptors will take on the Memphis Grizzlies at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday in the NBA bubble. The Raptors are holding the No. 2 playoff spot in the Eastern Conference, while the Grizzlies are currently in the eighth and final playoff slot in the West with a 1.5-game lead over ninth place Portland. The Grizzlies are 0-6 against the spread in their last six meetings with the Raptors.

The Raptors are 4-1-1 against the spread in their past six games overall. Toronto is favored by six in the latest Raptors vs. Grizzlies odds from William Hill, while the over-under is 221.5.

Raptors vs. Grizzlies spread: Raptors -6

Raptors vs. Grizzlies over-under: 221.5 points

Raptors vs. Grizzlies money line: Toronto -250, Memphis +210

What you need to know about the Raptors

Toronto took a 122-100 defeat against the Boston Celtics on Friday after being down 91-57 at the end of the third quarter. One thing holding Toronto back was the mediocre play of Pascal Siakam, as he finished with 11 points on 5-for-15 shooting in 28 minutes on the court.

The Raptors need just one win in their last four games or one Boston defeat to lock up the second playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. They had won seven games overall before losing to Boston.

What you need to know about the Grizzlies

The Grizzlies turned on the heat in the second half with 58 points against the Thunder on Friday. Memphis rolled to a 121-92 win. Jonas Valanciunas posted a double-double on 19 points and 11 boards, and Dillon Brooks had 22 points in addition to six rebounds. The win snapped a four-game losing streak in the 2020 NBA bubble.

The Grizzlies have clinched at least a berth in the Western Conference play-in tournament. The team is moving on after losing Jaren Jackson Jr. to a season-ending knee injury.

