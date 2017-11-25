Raptors vs. Hawks Game Thread: Looking to bounce back
Ending a three-game road trip, the Raptors look to get one in Hotlanta.
The Toronto Raptors go into tonight looking for something to feel good about. The last two games have been some low times for this young team — after getting blown out 41-10 in the third quarter in New York, the Raptors looked disjointed and lifeless in a 107-104 loss to Indiana.
So, they wrap this three-game road trip tonight in Atlanta. The 4-15 Hawks have been competitive, maybe even playing above their roster’s talent, but are still a lottery-bound team. They’re just built for it.
An on-fire (and likely pissed) Kyle Lowry going against Dennis Schroder should be fun. Hopefully, the Raptors can return home with a win, and some positive momentum.
Where to Watch:
TSN, 7:30 ET
Starters:
Raptors - Kyle Lowry, DeMar DeRozan, OG Anunoby, Serge Ibaka, Jonas Valanciunas
Hawks - Dennis Schroder, Kent Bazemore, Taurean Prince, Dewayne Dedmon, John Collins
Injuries:
Toronto – Delon Wright, C.J. Miles (baby stuff)
Indiana – Mike Muscala, Luke Babbitt, Isaiah Taylor
