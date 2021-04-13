Who's Playing
Atlanta @ Toronto
Current Records: Atlanta 29-25; Toronto 21-33
What to Know
The Atlanta Hawks will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to Amalie Arena at 7:30 p.m. ET Tuesday. If the contest is anything like their 121-120 win from their previous meeting in March, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
The Hawks sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 105-101 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday. Among those leading the charge for Atlanta was shooting guard Bogdan Bogdanovic, who shot 8-for-16 from beyond the arc and finished with 32 points.
Meanwhile, the Toronto Raptors were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Sunday as they fell 102-96 to the New York Knicks. Power forward Pascal Siakam had a pretty forgettable game, picking up six fouls and turning the ball over five times en route to a 5-for-18, 16-point finish.
Atlanta is expected to lose this next one by 3. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Atlanta's win lifted them to 29-25 while Toronto's defeat dropped them down to 21-33. If Atlanta want to win, they will need to focus on stopping Toronto's power forward Chris Boucher, who posted a double-double on 17 points and 14 rebounds in addition to four blocks, and point guard Kyle Lowry, who had 19 points and six assists along with seven boards. We'll see whether or not they are up to the challenge.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida
- TV: The Sports Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Raptors are a 3-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Raptors as a 2.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Toronto have won 14 out of their last 19 games against Atlanta.
- Mar 11, 2021 - Atlanta 121 vs. Toronto 120
- Feb 06, 2021 - Atlanta 132 vs. Toronto 121
- Jan 28, 2020 - Toronto 130 vs. Atlanta 114
- Jan 20, 2020 - Toronto 122 vs. Atlanta 117
- Nov 23, 2019 - Toronto 119 vs. Atlanta 116
- Feb 07, 2019 - Toronto 119 vs. Atlanta 101
- Jan 08, 2019 - Toronto 104 vs. Atlanta 101
- Nov 21, 2018 - Toronto 124 vs. Atlanta 108
- Mar 06, 2018 - Toronto 106 vs. Atlanta 90
- Jan 24, 2018 - Toronto 108 vs. Atlanta 93
- Dec 29, 2017 - Toronto 111 vs. Atlanta 98
- Nov 25, 2017 - Toronto 112 vs. Atlanta 78
- Mar 10, 2017 - Atlanta 105 vs. Toronto 99
- Dec 16, 2016 - Atlanta 125 vs. Toronto 121
- Dec 03, 2016 - Toronto 128 vs. Atlanta 84
- Apr 07, 2016 - Atlanta 95 vs. Toronto 87
- Mar 30, 2016 - Toronto 105 vs. Atlanta 97
- Mar 10, 2016 - Toronto 104 vs. Atlanta 96
- Dec 02, 2015 - Toronto 96 vs. Atlanta 86