Who's Playing

Atlanta @ Toronto

Current Records: Atlanta 29-25; Toronto 21-33

What to Know

The Atlanta Hawks will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to Amalie Arena at 7:30 p.m. ET Tuesday. If the contest is anything like their 121-120 win from their previous meeting in March, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

The Hawks sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 105-101 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday. Among those leading the charge for Atlanta was shooting guard Bogdan Bogdanovic, who shot 8-for-16 from beyond the arc and finished with 32 points.

Meanwhile, the Toronto Raptors were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Sunday as they fell 102-96 to the New York Knicks. Power forward Pascal Siakam had a pretty forgettable game, picking up six fouls and turning the ball over five times en route to a 5-for-18, 16-point finish.

Atlanta is expected to lose this next one by 3. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Atlanta's win lifted them to 29-25 while Toronto's defeat dropped them down to 21-33. If Atlanta want to win, they will need to focus on stopping Toronto's power forward Chris Boucher, who posted a double-double on 17 points and 14 rebounds in addition to four blocks, and point guard Kyle Lowry, who had 19 points and six assists along with seven boards. We'll see whether or not they are up to the challenge.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida

Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida TV: The Sports Network

The Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Raptors are a 3-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Raptors as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Toronto have won 14 out of their last 19 games against Atlanta.