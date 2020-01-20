Raptors vs. Hawks odds, line: 2020 NBA picks, MLK Day predictions from proven model on 28-16 roll

Teams trending in opposite directions meet in a Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day matinee when the Atlanta Hawks host the Toronto Raptors at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. The Raptors (28-14), the third seed in the Eastern Conference, have won three in a row, while the Hawks (10-33), the 15th seed in the East, have won two of three, but are coming off a humbling 136-103 loss to the Pistons on Saturday.

Monday's tip-off is set for 2:30 p.m. ET. The Raptors are eight-point favorites in the latest Raptors vs. Hawks odds, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 229.5. Before making any Hawks vs. Raptors picks, check out the MLK Day NBA predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, here are several NBA betting lines and trends for Hawks vs. Raptors:

Raptors vs. Hawks spread: Raptors -8

Raptors vs. Hawks over-under: 229.5 points

Raptors vs. Hawks money line: Raptors -383, Hawks +289

TOR: Third in the NBA in 3-point percentage at 37.5

ATL: Ranks third in the league with 49.8 points in the paint per game

Why the Raptors can cover

Toronto has developed a winning culture over the past decade and it paid dividends last season, culminating with an NBA title. The Raptors are well on their way to their seventh straight winning season and seventh consecutive playoff appearance. Toronto is 11-9 on the road against the spread.

Power forward Pascal Siakam continues to be a force on the inside for the Raptors, recording four blocks in just 24 minutes of play in a 122-112 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday. Siakam leads Toronto in scoring at 23.8 points per game and averages 7.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists. In the Nov. 23 win over the Hawks, Siakam scored 34 points, hitting four of six 3-pointers.

Why the Hawks can cover

Even so, Toronto isn't a lock to cover the Raptors vs. Hawks spread. That's because the Hawks have played much better lately, winning two of their last three. Atlanta has six players averaging double-figure scoring, led by Trae Young at 28.8 points. Young has scored 30 or more points in five of the last 10 games, including 42 against the Houston Rockets on Jan. 8. He scored 30 against Toronto in November.

De'Andre Hunter, who averages 12 points and 3.7 rebounds, scored 26 points against Toronto in the last meeting.

How to make Raptors vs. Hawks picks

