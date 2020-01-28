Raptors vs. Hawks odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Jan. 28 predictions from advanced computer model

The Atlanta Hawks will take on the Toronto Raptors at 7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Scotiabank Arena. Toronto is 32-14 overall and 16-7 at home, while Atlanta is 12-35 overall and 5-19 on the road. The Raptors are riding a seven-game winning streak. The Hawks have won two of their past three games. Toronto is favored by 12.5 points in the latest Raptors vs. Hawks odds, while the over-under is set at 233. Before entering any Hawks vs. Raptors picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and last season it returned a whopping $4,280 on its top-rated NBA spread and money line picks. It's already returned almost $3,000 in profit on all top-rated NBA picks during the 2019-20 season and entered Week 15 on a blistering 33-16 run on all top-rated NBA spread picks. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Here are several NBA betting lines for Raptors vs. Hawks:

Raptors vs. Hawks spread: Raptors -12.5

Raptors vs. Hawks over-under: 233 points

Raptors vs. Hawks money line: Toronto -773, Atlanta 591

What you need to know about the Raptors

On Sunday, Toronto narrowly escaped with a victory over San Antonio, 110-106. It was another big night for Pascal Siakam, who shot 5-for-11 from downtown and finished with 35 points and eight boards. He scored a franchise record 25 points in the first quarter. It was the Raptors' first win at San Antonio in their past 11 attempts.

Toronto won the most recent meeting between the teams on Jan. 20, 122-117.

What you need to know about the Hawks

Atlanta beat Washington on Sunday, 152-133 at home. Trae Young shot 6-for-11 from beyond the arc and finished with a double-double on 45 points and 14 assists along with six rebounds. Young has the second-most 40-point games in the league this season with eight. De'Andre Hunter added 25 points.

Young scored 42 points and totaled 15 assists in the last meeting with the Raptors. The Hawks are second worst in the league in points allowed per game, with 117.8 on average.

How to make Hawks vs. Raptors picks

