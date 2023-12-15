We've got another exciting Eastern Conference matchup on Friday's NBA schedule as the Toronto Raptors and the Atlanta Hawks are set to meet. Toronto is 10-14 overall and 7-6 at home, while Atlanta is 9-14 overall and 6-7 on the road. The Raptors defeated the Hawks, 125-118, on Wednesday as the teams meet for the second time in three days in Toronto.

Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m. ET from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. The Raptors are 2-point favorites in the latest Hawks vs. Raptors odds, according to the SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 241.5 points.



Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Hawks vs. Raptors:

Raptors vs. Hawks spread: Raptors -2

Raptors vs. Hawks over/under: 241.5 points

Raptors vs. Hawks money line: Raptors: -128, Hawks: +108

ATL: The Hawks went 2-1 against the Raptors last season

TOR: The Raptors are 4-1 in their last five home games against the Hawks

What to know about the Hawks

Trae Young is in the middle of yet another impressive scoring run, scoring at least 30 points in four of his last five games while averaging 27.2 points per game this season. Young was involved in the majority of Atlanta's points in Wednesday's meeting with 35 points and 17 assists. Young is second in the NBA in assists (10.8) this season, and he's averaging 32.3 points and 12 assists over his last three games against the Raptors.

The Hawks are seventh in the NBA in made 3-pointers, averaging 14.1 baskets from beyond the arc. Bogdan Bogdanovic is averaging 3.4 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 40.9% from beyond the arc this year. Young is making three 3-pointers per game with Dejounte Murray shooting 38.8% from deep. The Hawks shot 43.9% on 3-point attempts on Wednesday, and if they shoot at that clip again, they'll be in a strong position to win this time. The Raptors shot 52.9% from deep, significantly higher than their 34.2% clip on the season, so a regression in Toronto's 3-point shooting is likely in this matchup.

What to know about the Raptors

Pascal Siakam had one of his best games of the season against the Hawks on Wednesday as he scored 33 points with seven rebounds and seven assists. He was efficient from all over the court, shooting 63.2% from the field, including knocking down 5 of 6 3-pointers (83.3%). He has scored at least 30 points in three of his last four games against the Hawks, averaging 27.5 points, 9.8 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game during that span.

Recent betting trends also don't favor the Hawks. Atlanta is 5-18 against the spread this season, the worst ATS record in the NBA, including 2-6 as a road underdog. The Hawks are 4-15 ATS over their last 19 games following a day off, meanwhile the Raptors are 10-10 ATS over their last 20 games following a day of rest. Toronto also gets to face an Atlanta squad without Jalen Johnson (wrist), while De'Andre Hunter (knee) is questionable.

How to make Hawks vs. Raptors picks

The model has simulated Raptors vs. Hawks 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Under.

