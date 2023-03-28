Who's Playing
Miami @ Toronto
Current Records: Miami 40-35; Toronto 37-38
What to Know
The Miami Heat have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Toronto Raptors at 7:30 p.m. ET Tuesday at Scotiabank Arena after having had a few days off. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, the Heat nows face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.
Miami's and the Brooklyn Nets' matchup this past Saturday was up for grabs at halftime, but Miami was thoroughly outmatched 64-31 in the second half. Things couldn't have gone much worse for Miami as they lost 129-100. Their loss shouldn't obscure the performances of point guard Tyler Herro, who had 23 points, and shooting guard Max Strus, who shot 5-for-9 from downtown and finished with 23 points and five boards.
Meanwhile, Toronto beat the Washington Wizards 114-104 on Sunday. Toronto's point guard Fred VanVleet did his thing and shot 5-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 28 points and seven assists.
The Heat are expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the San Antonio Spurs Dec. 10 easily too and instead slipped up with a 115-111. In other words, don't count the Raptors out just yet.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario
- TV: TNT
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $57.73
Odds
The Raptors are a 3-point favorite against the Heat, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Toronto have won 21 out of their last 35 games against Miami.
