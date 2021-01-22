Who's Playing

Miami @ Toronto

Current Records: Miami 6-7; Toronto 5-9

What to Know

The Miami Heat are on the road again on Friday and play against the Toronto Raptors at 7:30 p.m. ET Jan. 22 at Amalie Arena. The Heat should still be feeling good after a victory, while Toronto will be looking to get back in the win column.

The Raptors are out to make up for these teams' contest on Wednesday. Miami took their game against Toronto 111-102. Miami's shooting guard Kendrick Nunn looked sharp as he had 28 points and five assists in addition to eight rebounds.

Miami is now 6-7 while Toronto sits at 5-9. Two stats to keep an eye on: The Heat come into the matchup boasting the second most fouls drawn per game in the league at 22.2. Less enviably, the Raptors are stumbling into the game with the third most fouls per game in the league, having accrued 22.5 on average.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida

Amalie Arena -- Tampa, Florida TV: The Sports Network

The Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Toronto have won 16 out of their last 26 games against Miami.