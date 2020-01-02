Raptors vs. Heat: NBA live stream info, watch online, TV channel, odds, start time, prediction, pick

Two of the top teams in the Eastern Conference will go head-to-head when the Miami Heat host the Toronto Raptors on Thursday night. Entering the game, the Heat sit third in the East with a 24-9 record, while the Raptors are fourth with a 23-11 mark. The meeting between the two teams is the second of the season, as the Heat bested the Raptors in overtime in December. Given the close nature of that contest, it seems safe to say that Toronto will be out for revenge.

The success that both teams have enjoyed early on this season has been a bit of a surprise. Many expected the Raptors to take a major step back after reigning Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard deflected to the Los Angeles Clippers in free agency over the offseason. But Pascal Siakam, last season's Most Improved Player, has stepped his game up for Toronto in Leonard's absence and appears poised for his first All-Star selection. Unfortunately, Siakam (groin), Marc Gasol (hamstring) and Norman Powell (shoulder) are all out indefinitely for the Raptors. Similarly, the Heat have out-performed preseason expectations, thanks largely to the impressive play of rookies Kendrick Nunn and Tyler Herro, as well as the All-Star-level play of Jimmy Butler.

Here's everything you need to know about the matchup between the Raptors and Heat.

How To Watch

Date: Thursday, Jan. 2, 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, Jan. 2, 7:30 p.m. ET Location: American Airlines Arena -- Miami, Florida

American Airlines Arena -- Miami, Florida TV: NBATV Stream : fuboTV (Try for free)

NBATV : fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: TOR +180, MIA -220 I O/U 214

So who wins Raptors vs. Heat? And which side of the spread hits in well over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Heat vs. Raptors spread you need to jump on Thursday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks.

Storylines

Raptors: Toronto has been dealing with injury issues to key contributors all season, so the fact that it is still fourth in the East despite these injuries is pretty impressive. With a core of battle-tested veterans, you can never count the Raptors out of a game, as they have proven that they know how to win. However, their injuries may prove to be too much to overcome against a hot Heat team.

Heat: Miami is coming off an embarrassing loss to the shorthanded Washington Wizards, so it will be looking to bounce back and get back in the win column against the Raptors. The Heat have been virtually unbeatable at home so far this season, and that home-court advantage could help them big time in this one, as the team's players, especially some of the younger ones, seem to thrive in front of the Miami faithful. Look for Jimmy Butler to set the tone for the Heat in this one.

Game prediction, pick

If the first game between the two teams was any indication, this one will be close. Both teams play solid defense and have multiple options on the offensive end capable of sparking a win. Ultimately though this game may come down to where it's played: in Miami, as the Heat have only lost once at home all season (they're 15-1). While the Raptors are a respectable road team (9-6), they are still depleted. Plus, the Heat will prove to be too touch to topple within the friendly confines of American Airlines Arena. Pick: Heat (-5.5)