Raptors vs. Heat odds, line: 2020 NBA picks, Jan. 2 predictions from advanced computer simulation

The Toronto Raptors will take on the Miami Heat at 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at AmericanAirlines Arena. Miami is 24-9 overall and 15-1 at home, while Toronto is 23-11 overall and 9-6 on the road. The Raptors won all four meetings between the teams last season,but Miami exacted revenge 121-110, in overtime on Dec. 3 in the first matchup of this campaign.The Heat have the best home record in the NBA. Miami is favored by 5.5 points in the latest Heat vs. Raptors odds, while the over-under is set at 215.

Miami's 2019 ended with a 123-105 loss against Washington on Monday. The defeat snapped a five-game Miami winning streak. The Heat surrended a season-high 42 points in the second quarter.

Jimmy Butler had 27 points along with six rebounds against the Wizards. Butler triple-doubled with 22 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists in the first meeting with the Raptors this season.

Meanwhile, you're bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that's exactly how it played out for Toronto in a 117-97 win over Cleveland on Tuesday. Kyle Lowry and Serge Ibaka were among the main playmakers for the Raptors, as the former had 24 points and eight assists and the latter posted a double-double on 20 points and 10 boards. It was just the second win for Toronto in the past five games.

Marc Gasol (hamstring), Pascal Siakam (groin) and Norman Powell (shoulder) are all out indefinitely for the Raptors.

Miami enters the contest with a 47.0 field goal percentage, good for fourth best in the league. But Toronto has been holding opponents to a field goal percentage of 42.2, which places them second in the league.

