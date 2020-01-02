Raptors vs. Heat odds, line: 2020 NBA picks, Jan. 2 predictions from advanced computer simulation
The SportsLine Projection Model has a pick for the clash between the Raptors and Heat. Here are the results:
The Toronto Raptors will take on the Miami Heat at 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at AmericanAirlines Arena. Miami is 24-9 overall and 15-1 at home, while Toronto is 23-11 overall and 9-6 on the road. The Raptors won all four meetings between the teams last season,but Miami exacted revenge 121-110, in overtime on Dec. 3 in the first matchup of this campaign.The Heat have the best home record in the NBA. Miami is favored by 5.5 points in the latest Heat vs. Raptors odds, while the over-under is set at 215. Before entering any Raptors vs. Heat picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.
The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and last season it returned a whopping $4,280 on its top-rated NBA spread and money line picks. It's already returned almost $1,800 in profit on all its top-rated NBA picks during the 2019-20 season and entered Week 10 on a blistering 23-11 run on all top-rated NBA spread picks. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.
Now, it has simulated Heat vs. Raptors 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.
Miami's 2019 ended with a 123-105 loss against Washington on Monday. The defeat snapped a five-game Miami winning streak. The Heat surrended a season-high 42 points in the second quarter.
Jimmy Butler had 27 points along with six rebounds against the Wizards. Butler triple-doubled with 22 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists in the first meeting with the Raptors this season.
Meanwhile, you're bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that's exactly how it played out for Toronto in a 117-97 win over Cleveland on Tuesday. Kyle Lowry and Serge Ibaka were among the main playmakers for the Raptors, as the former had 24 points and eight assists and the latter posted a double-double on 20 points and 10 boards. It was just the second win for Toronto in the past five games.
Marc Gasol (hamstring), Pascal Siakam (groin) and Norman Powell (shoulder) are all out indefinitely for the Raptors.
Miami enters the contest with a 47.0 field goal percentage, good for fourth best in the league. But Toronto has been holding opponents to a field goal percentage of 42.2, which places them second in the league.
So who wins Raptors vs. Heat? And which side of the spread hits in well over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Heat vs. Raptors spread you need to jump on Thursday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Darren Collison a perfect fit for Lakers
The Lakers have been behind the Clippers in the championship pecking order, but Collison could...
-
WATCH: LeBron nails header to ref
LeBron James is getting even more creative as a passer, even if it's just to the referees
-
Timeline of Stern's time as commissioner
David Stern helped make the NBA what it is today
-
NBA world reacts to David Stern's death
Stern was 77 years old
-
Magic's Isaac leaves game on a stretcher
Isaac looked to be in a considerable amount of pain as he fell to the ground in the first quarter
-
David Stern dies at age 77
Stern, the commissioner of the NBA for 30 years that helped popularize the league on a global...
-
Ingram leads Pelicans past Nuggets
The final game of the Christmas Day slate provided another upset
-
Clippers top Lakers on Christmas: Takeaways
LeBron, A.D. and the Lakers fell to the Clippers on Christmas night thanks to Kawhi's standout...