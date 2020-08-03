Watch Now: T.J. Warren Drops 53 Points In Pacers Win Over 76ers ( 2:34 )

The defending-champion Toronto Raptors posted a big victory in their first game since the NBA halted operations due to the coronavirus pandemic. They're hoping to record another when they take on the Miami Heat on Monday afternoon at the HP Field House in Bay Lake, Fla. The Raptors (47-18) picked up right where they left off with a 107-92 triumph over the Western Conference-leading Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday in their first contest since March 9, when they topped Utah for their fourth straight win.

Miami (42-24), which won both of its previous meetings with Toronto this season, also was victorious in its return Saturday as it defeated Denver 125-105 after trailing at halftime. Tip-off from the Orlando bubble is at 1:30 p.m. ET. William Hill lists Toronto as a 3.5-point favorite. The over-under is 221 in the latest Raptors vs. Heat odds. Before making any Raptors vs. Heat picks, check out the latest NBA predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Raptors vs. Heat spread: Toronto -3.5

Raptors vs. Heat over-under: 221 points

Raptors vs. Heat moneyline: Toronto -165, Miami +145

TOR: The Raptors entered Sunday second in the NBA in steals (8.8)

MIA: The Heat lead the league in 3-point percentage (38.4)

Why the Raptors can cover

Toronto may have lost Kawhi Leonard to free agency following its championship win, but it remains a top team as it occupies second place in the Eastern Conference and has a pair of players averaging at least 20 points. Pascal Siakam leads the Raptors at 23.5 while Kyle Lowry is at 20 after his 33-point effort against the Lakers on Saturday. The 34-year-old point guard also grabbed 14 rebounds and dished out six assists to increase his team-high average to 7.6.

OG Anunoby is averaging only 10.9 points in 2019-20, but he came up with one of his best performances of the season on Saturday. The 23-year-old small forward poured in 23 points versus Los Angeles, marking the sixth time this campaign he's eclipsed the 20-point plateau. Anunoby has had a big part in helping Toronto become one of the top teams in steals, as he is second on the squad with a 1.4 average and has recorded two or more in six of his last eight games.

Why the Heat can cover

It took Miami a half to find its footing Saturday as it erased a one-point deficit at intermission by outscoring the Nuggets 38-22 in the third quarter. Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler each contributed 22 points as the Heat shot 55.6 percent in the contest. Butler leads the Heat in scoring at 20.3 points but had reached 20 only twice in nine games after the All-Star break prior to Saturday's effort.

Kelly Olynyk had a huge game against Denver as he scored a season-high 20 points -- all in the fourth quarter. The 29-year-old backup power forward, who is averaging 7.9 points this season, was 8-of-11 from the field and made four of his six 3-point attempts. Olynyk put himself in elite company as he joined Dwyane Wade as the only players in franchise history to record at least 20 points in a fourth quarter.

How to make Raptors vs. Heat picks

