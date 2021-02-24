The Toronto Raptors will take on the Miami Heat at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday at AmericanAirlines Arena. Miami is 14-17 overall and 7-7 at home, while the Raptors are 16-16 overall and 9-9 on the road. The teams have split their two games so far this season. Miami is favored by two-points in the latest Heat vs. Raptors odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 213.5. Before entering any Raptors vs. Heat picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.



Here are several NBA betting lines for Heat vs. Raptors:

Heat vs. Raptors spread: Heat -2

Heat vs. Raptors over-under: 213.5 points

What you need to know about the Heat

The Heat coasted past the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday, 108-94 on the road. Kendrick Nunn had 20 points and a career-high tying nine assists in addition to five rebounds. Miami has won three consecutive games and seven of its last 10. Bam Adebayo finished with 19 points and 10 rebounds.

The Heat have outrebounded their last four opponents and are 10-4 when outrebounding opponents this season. Jimmy Butler has four triple-doubles this season, tied for the most in a single-season in franchise history. Tyler Herro (hip) and Goran Dragic (ankle) are questionable for Wednesday's game.

What you need to know about the Raptors

The Raptors lost to the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday, 109-102. Pascal Siakam had 22 points and seven assists along with six boards, while Norman Powell finished with 24 points and six assists. Toronto saw its four-game winning streak come to an end. Th Raptors split back-to-back games with the Sixers.

Toronto allowed Philadelphia to shoot 17-for-38 (44.7 percent) from three-point range. The Raptors closed to within six points with 5:05 left in the game, but the Sixers responded with a run that swelled the lead to 17 points with 1:48 left. Kyle Lowry (ankle) is probable for Wednesday's game. He has missed Toronto's last four contests.





