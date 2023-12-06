We've got another exciting Eastern Conference matchup on Wednesday's NBA schedule as the Miami Heat will visit the Toronto Raptors. Toronto is 9-11 overall and 6-5 at home, while Miami is 11-9 overall and 6-6 on the road. The Raptors have won three straight matchups against Miami and five of the last seven meetings.

Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m. ET at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. The Raptors are favored by 3 points in the latest Heat vs. Raptors odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 220 points. Before entering any Raptors vs. Heat picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Heat vs. Raptors:

Raptors vs. Heat spread: Raptors -3

Raptors vs. Heat over/under: 220 points

Raptors vs. Heat money line: Raptors: -157, Heat: +133

What you need to know about the Heat

Neither the point spread nor the final result favored the Heat last Saturday as they fell 144-129 to Indiana. Despite the loss, the Heat got a solid performance out of Jimmy Butler, who scored 33 points to go along with five assists and five rebounds. Miami was without Bam Adebayo (hip) and Tyler Herro (ankle), and both remain out for Wednesday.

Miami is 1-3 both straight-up and against the spread without Adebayo this season. The Heat already rank in the bottom five in both rebounds per game and blocks per game, so they may struggle even more so in those areas without their All-Star center. However, Miami may pick up the slack with its outside shooting as it ranks fifth in 3-point percentage (38.6%) after ranking 27th last season.

What you need to know about the Raptors

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you make 10 fewer 3-pointers than your opponent, a fact the Raptors found out the hard way on Friday. They took a 119-106 hit to the loss column at the hands of New York. Scottie Barnes put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 29 points to go along with nine rebounds and five steals. He continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last four games he's played.

Despite having six players averaging in double-figures, the Raptors rank just 24th in both points per game and offensive rating. They simply struggle to put the ball in the hoop as Toronto is 28th in 3-point percentage and 29th in free throw percentage. However, the Raptors have covered in six of their last seven home games.

How to make Raptors vs. Heat picks

The model has simulated Raptors vs. Heat 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Under.

