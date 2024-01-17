We've got another exciting Eastern Conference matchup on Wednesday's NBA schedule as the Toronto Raptors and the Miami Heat are set to tip at 7:30 p.m. ET at Scotiabank Arena. Toronto is 15-25 overall and 9-10 at home, while Miami is 24-16 overall and 12-9 on the road. The Raptors have won three of the last four head-to-head meetings with the Heat outright, and they've covered the spread in four of five.

This season, the Raptors are 20-20 against the spread while the Heat are 19-20-1 against the number. On Wednesday, Miami is favored by 1.5 points in the latest Raptors vs. Heat odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 227.5 points. Before entering any Heat vs. Raptors picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past five-plus seasons. The model enters Week 13 of the 2023-24 NBA season on a sizzling 42-23 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning nearly $2,000. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Miami vs. Toronto. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Heat vs. Raptors:

Raptors vs. Heat spread: Raptors +1.5

Raptors vs. Heat over/under: 227.5 points

Raptors vs. Heat money line: Raptors: +106, Heat: -125

Raptors vs. Heat picks: See picks at SportsLine

What you need to know about the Raptors

The Raptors fell 105-96 to the Boston Celtics on Monday. Recent acquisition RJ Barrett had 24 points, nine rebounds and four assists in the loss, and Immanuel Quickley, another part of the OG Anunoby trade with the Knicks, had 21 points, six rebounds and three assists.

However, Toronto shot just 40.0% from the floor and went a staggering 4-for-32 from the 3-point line. It was the worst shooting performance from beyond the arc of the season for the Raptors, and it should come as no surprise that they are 0-4 when they shoot worse than 20% from deep as a team. Jakob Poeltl (ankle) is out for Wednesday, while Gary Trent Jr. (illness) is questionable. See which team to pick here.

What you need to know about the Heat

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but the Heat ultimately got the result they hoped for on Monday. They escaped with a win against the Brooklyn Nets, 96-95. The Heat can attribute much of their success to Jimmy Butler, who scored 31 points to go along with five rebounds.

It was Butler's first game back after missing more than two weeks with a foot injury and he didn't appear to be restricted, playing 40 minutes in the victory. Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo both secured double-doubles in the win, with Herro putting up 29 points and 11 rebounds while Adebayo had 11 points and 20 rebounds. Miami will be without Jaime Jaquez Jr. (groin) and Kevin Love (knee) for Wednesday. See which team to pick here.

Key Betting Info

The Raptors will be relying on another big game from Scottie Barnes to pull off a victory. For the season, Barnes has averaged 20.2 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per contest.

Some of the betting trends to consider are:

The Heat are 9-5-1 against the spread in their last 15 games when the spread was between -4 to -1.

The Heat are 11-8-2 against the spread in their last 21 games when on the road.

The Raptors are 12-12 against the spread in their last 24 games when not the favorite.

How to make Raptors vs. Heat picks

The model has simulated Raptors vs. Heat 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under and it also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Who wins Heat vs. Raptors, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see the picks, all from the model that is on a 42-23 roll on top-rated NBA picks this season, and find out.