Raptors vs. Hornets Game Thread: It’s a game that is happening
The Hornets are in Toronto tonight, with Dwight Howard and the like, and we’re going to watch it.
The Raptors have to play 82 games in a season, which means they have to see the Charlotte Hornets four times. Tonight, a Wednesday, is one of those times. Sorry, I don’t make the rules.
We don’t quite know which version of the Raptors will show up though. On their recent three game road trip there was: a) a massive collapse against the Knicks (I still can’t wrap my head around that 28-0 run), b) a seesaw battle with the Pacers that ended in a loss, and c) an absolute crushing win over the Hawks. They now stand at 12-7, and it’s hard to figure out if Toronto is consistently playing up or down to their competition. That’s, to me, the most intriguing thing about this game tonight against the Hornets.
Because Charlotte, without Kemba Walker, and anchored by the extremely unlikeable Dwight Howard, are not a particularly good or fun team. They’re 8-11 and coming off two straight losses, but they do have players that can (and have) given the Raptors trouble.
Are you ready.... to feel... the suspense?
Here’s the full preview for tonight’s game.
Where to Watch
Sportsnet One, 7:30pm
Lineups
Raptors - Kyle Lowry, DeMar DeRozan, OG Anunoby, Serge Ibaka, Jonas Valanciunas
Hornets - Michael Carter-Williams, Nicolas Batum, Marvin Williams, Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, Dwight Howard
Injuries
Raptors - Delon Wright (shoulder - indefinite)
Hornets - Kemba Walker (shoulder), Julyan Stone (hamstring)
No Kemba Walker (shoulder) for the Hornets tonight. Already the 4th time the Raptors have faced an Eastern Conference team without their star PG (Wizards w/o Wall x2, Celtics w/o Kyrie)— Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) November 29, 2017
