Raptors vs. Hornets: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Charlotte @ Toronto

Current Records: Charlotte 20-38; Toronto 42-16

What to Know

Considering their sizeable disadvantage in the spread, the Charlotte Hornets can expect to have a real challenge on their hands Friday. They will take on the Toronto Raptors at 7:30 p.m. ET at Scotiabank Arena. The Hornets should still be riding high after a win, while Toronto will be looking to right the ship.

Charlotte didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the New York Knicks on Wednesday, but they still walked away with a 107-101 victory. Charlotte's point guard Terry Rozier filled up the stat sheet, picking up 26 points.

Meanwhile, the Raptors lost to the Milwaukee Bucks at home by a decisive 108-97 margin. Point guard Kyle Lowry had a pretty forgettable game, picking up five fouls and turning the ball over four times en route to a 2-for-12, 10-point finish.

Charlotte's win brought them up to 20-38 while Toronto's defeat pulled them down to 42-16. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Charlotte is stumbling into the game with the fewest points per game in the league, having accrued only 102.3 on average. To make matters even worse for Charlotte, Toronto comes into the contest boasting the fewest points allowed per game in the league at 106.1. Charlotte might struggle to break 100.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario TV: Fox Sports Carolina

Fox Sports Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $71.99

Odds

The Raptors are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 216

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Toronto have won 11 out of their last 16 games against Charlotte.