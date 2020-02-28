Raptors vs. Hornets: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Raptors vs. Hornets basketball game
Who's Playing
Charlotte @ Toronto
Current Records: Charlotte 20-38; Toronto 42-16
What to Know
Considering their sizeable disadvantage in the spread, the Charlotte Hornets can expect to have a real challenge on their hands Friday. They will take on the Toronto Raptors at 7:30 p.m. ET at Scotiabank Arena. The Hornets should still be riding high after a win, while Toronto will be looking to right the ship.
Charlotte didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the New York Knicks on Wednesday, but they still walked away with a 107-101 victory. Charlotte's point guard Terry Rozier filled up the stat sheet, picking up 26 points.
Meanwhile, the Raptors lost to the Milwaukee Bucks at home by a decisive 108-97 margin. Point guard Kyle Lowry had a pretty forgettable game, picking up five fouls and turning the ball over four times en route to a 2-for-12, 10-point finish.
Charlotte's win brought them up to 20-38 while Toronto's defeat pulled them down to 42-16. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Charlotte is stumbling into the game with the fewest points per game in the league, having accrued only 102.3 on average. To make matters even worse for Charlotte, Toronto comes into the contest boasting the fewest points allowed per game in the league at 106.1. Charlotte might struggle to break 100.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario
- TV: Fox Sports Carolina
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $71.99
Odds
The Raptors are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 216
Series History
Toronto have won 11 out of their last 16 games against Charlotte.
- Jan 08, 2020 - Toronto 112 vs. Charlotte 110
- Nov 18, 2019 - Toronto 132 vs. Charlotte 96
- Apr 05, 2019 - Charlotte 113 vs. Toronto 111
- Mar 24, 2019 - Charlotte 115 vs. Toronto 114
- Oct 22, 2018 - Toronto 127 vs. Charlotte 106
- Mar 04, 2018 - Toronto 103 vs. Charlotte 98
- Feb 11, 2018 - Toronto 123 vs. Charlotte 103
- Dec 20, 2017 - Toronto 129 vs. Charlotte 111
- Nov 29, 2017 - Toronto 126 vs. Charlotte 113
- Mar 29, 2017 - Charlotte 110 vs. Toronto 106
- Feb 15, 2017 - Toronto 90 vs. Charlotte 85
- Jan 20, 2017 - Charlotte 113 vs. Toronto 78
- Nov 11, 2016 - Toronto 113 vs. Charlotte 111
- Apr 05, 2016 - Toronto 96 vs. Charlotte 90
- Jan 01, 2016 - Toronto 104 vs. Charlotte 94
- Dec 17, 2015 - Charlotte 109 vs. Toronto 99
-
