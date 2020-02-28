Raptors vs. Hornets: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Charlotte @ Toronto

Current Records: Charlotte 20-38; Toronto 42-16

What to Know

The Toronto Raptors will take on the Charlotte Hornets at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Scotiabank Arena after a few days off. Charlotte should still be riding high after a victory, while the Raptors will be looking to right the ship.

The contest between Toronto and the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday was not particularly close, with Toronto falling 108-97. One thing holding Toronto back was the mediocre play of point guard Kyle Lowry, who did not have his best game; he picked up five fouls and turned the ball over four times en route to a 2-for-12, 10-point finish.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Charlotte beat the New York Knicks 107-101 on Wednesday. Charlotte's point guard Terry Rozier filled up the stat sheet, picking up 26 points.

Toronto is now 42-16 while Charlotte sits at 20-38. Two stats to keep an eye on: The Raptors come into the matchup boasting the fewest points allowed per game in the league at 106.1. Less enviably, Charlotte is worst in the league in points per game, with only 102.3 on average. They might struggle to break 100.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario TV: Fox Sports Carolina

Fox Sports Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Toronto have won 11 out of their last 16 games against Charlotte.