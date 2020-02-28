Raptors vs. Hornets: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Raptors vs. Hornets basketball game
Who's Playing
Charlotte @ Toronto
Current Records: Charlotte 20-38; Toronto 42-16
What to Know
The Toronto Raptors will take on the Charlotte Hornets at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Scotiabank Arena after a few days off. Charlotte should still be riding high after a victory, while the Raptors will be looking to right the ship.
The contest between Toronto and the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday was not particularly close, with Toronto falling 108-97. One thing holding Toronto back was the mediocre play of point guard Kyle Lowry, who did not have his best game; he picked up five fouls and turned the ball over four times en route to a 2-for-12, 10-point finish.
Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Charlotte beat the New York Knicks 107-101 on Wednesday. Charlotte's point guard Terry Rozier filled up the stat sheet, picking up 26 points.
Toronto is now 42-16 while Charlotte sits at 20-38. Two stats to keep an eye on: The Raptors come into the matchup boasting the fewest points allowed per game in the league at 106.1. Less enviably, Charlotte is worst in the league in points per game, with only 102.3 on average. They might struggle to break 100.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario
- TV: Fox Sports Carolina
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Toronto have won 11 out of their last 16 games against Charlotte.
- Jan 08, 2020 - Toronto 112 vs. Charlotte 110
- Nov 18, 2019 - Toronto 132 vs. Charlotte 96
- Apr 05, 2019 - Charlotte 113 vs. Toronto 111
- Mar 24, 2019 - Charlotte 115 vs. Toronto 114
- Oct 22, 2018 - Toronto 127 vs. Charlotte 106
- Mar 04, 2018 - Toronto 103 vs. Charlotte 98
- Feb 11, 2018 - Toronto 123 vs. Charlotte 103
- Dec 20, 2017 - Toronto 129 vs. Charlotte 111
- Nov 29, 2017 - Toronto 126 vs. Charlotte 113
- Mar 29, 2017 - Charlotte 110 vs. Toronto 106
- Feb 15, 2017 - Toronto 90 vs. Charlotte 85
- Jan 20, 2017 - Charlotte 113 vs. Toronto 78
- Nov 11, 2016 - Toronto 113 vs. Charlotte 111
- Apr 05, 2016 - Toronto 96 vs. Charlotte 90
- Jan 01, 2016 - Toronto 104 vs. Charlotte 94
- Dec 17, 2015 - Charlotte 109 vs. Toronto 99
